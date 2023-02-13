UAE: 4 students develop 'smart glasses' to detect criminals, wanted persons

Four female students from the UAE University have developed innovative 'smart glasses' that incorporates augmented virtual reality technology. The goal of this creation is to enhance the effectiveness of rescue and law enforcement operations.

The Emirati students from UAE University’s College of Information Technology include; Afia Al-Dari, Noura Al-Ahbabi, Marwa Al-Dhanhani and Reem Al-Ketbi.

The students said that the smart glasses utilising augmented virtual reality technology can assist security forces in identifying suspects or missing individuals during rescue operations. The glasses are equipped with face recognition technology, a micro-camera, and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The micro-camera uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to scan faces and instantly notify authorities if it recognizes a wanted person. This advanced technology allows for real-time processing and storage of images, providing valuable information for law enforcement and rescue missions.

According to the students, the complete personal file would appear on the screen of the glasses when identifying the person. The smart glasses would show their personal data, criminal status, whether they are wanted for justice or not, and medical data if they had diabetes or Alzheimer’s, and so on.

One of the students, Afia Al Dari said: “The project has many goals, including being able to identify persons wanted by authorities for different crimes, facilitating the process of communication and finding when a child or a person with Alzheimer’s has lost, identifying people when a specific accident occurs, and facilitating the rescue process carried out by ambulances due to the availability of medical information in a form faster than usual.”

Another student, Noura Al Ahbabi said: “We aspire with the work team to implement the project in the country, given the increase in population density across the Emirates.

“With its progress and prosperity, and is one of the first countries for tourist destinations in the world, security and safety come at the forefront of the rights of citizens and residents in the country. Therefore, we hope that the authorities concerned will use this innovation given the importance of using new technology to make the lives of police and security personnel faster and easier.”

For Marwa Al Dhanhani, the innovation team aspires to increase the level of security and protection for the smart glasses so that they can only be used in the presence of authorised police officers only. “This is to protect the confidentiality of data and information through the fingerprint or the iris scan and then see it applied in reality,” she said.

