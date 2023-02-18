Twitter shuts down 2 offices in India: Report

How consumers are faring amid soaring prices will be a critical topic for investors
Twitter Inc has closed two of its three offices in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The social media company shut down offices in New Delhi and Mumbai but continues to operate its office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers, the report added.
Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, fired more than 90 per cent of just over 200 of its staff in India last year, Bloomberg had reported.
Last month, the company ordered at least a dozen more job cuts in Dublin and Singapore offices as part of wider cost-cutting measures at Twitter that saw layoffs of about 3,700 employees in early November.
Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
ALSO READ:
How consumers are faring amid soaring prices will be a critical topic for investors
Some media outlets reported that answers from the new Bing search engine were potentially dangerous
The coronavirus pandemic pushed many poor countries into debt distress
A growth of 27.5 per cent terms has been witnessed along with a notable increase of Dh45.9 billion in value terms
Special event marks first year of bilateral agreement
The two companies will work together across several areas ahead of the new law that comes into force on June 1 this year
Home improvement market seen pushing sales as buyers move to suburbs
Central bank aims to develop this critical industry and enhance the country’s position