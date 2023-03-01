Twitter down for thousands of users across the world

Users have reported that they are not able to see tweets on their timeline

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 3:03 PM

Twitter was down for users across the world on Wednesday. The website Downdetector saw a spike in the number of users reporting problems with the social media platform on March 1.

Users are greeted with a message saying "Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now," instead of seeing posts on their timeline.

Media reports say that thousands of users around the world are facing the glitch.

