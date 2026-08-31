Apple CEO Tim Cook steps down today; John Ternus set to take over

Today marks the end of his 15 year tenure as Apple CEO, with longtime executive John Ternus set to take over the company’s top role on September 1

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 31 Aug 2026, 1:30 PM
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Today marks Tim Cook’s final day as Apple CEO, bringing his 15 year run at the helm of the technology giant to an end.

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will officially take over as CEO on September 1, while Cook moves into a new role as executive chairman of the company’s board.

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Apple announced the leadership change in April, saying the transition was unanimously approved by its board following a long term succession planning process.

Cook said in Apple’s announcement:  “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,”

Cook, who joined Apple in 1998, became CEO in 2011 after succeeding co founder Steve Jobs. During his time leading the company, Apple introduced products including the Apple Watch, AirPods and Vision Pro, while expanding services such as Apple Music, Apple Pay and Apple TV.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and currently leads its Hardware Engineering division. He has worked across some of the company's biggest products, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Cook will not be leaving Apple entirely. As executive chairman, he will continue to support certain areas of the company, including its engagement with policymakers around the world.

With Ternus taking over tomorrow, August 31 marks the end of Cook’s 15 year tenure as Apple CEO and the beginning of the company’s next leadership chapter.

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