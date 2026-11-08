TikTok launches standalone TikTok Shop app in some Asian countries

The move suggests that TikTok is prepared to invest more heavily in e-commerce by giving TikTok Shop its own dedicated platform

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Nov 2026, 12:54 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

TikTok has launched a standalone TikTok Shop app in select markets as it continues to expand its e-commerce ambitions and compete more directly with established e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Temu, beyond its main platform.

According to technology news website TechCrunch, the app — which was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra — is available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines on iOS and Android.

Recommended For You

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

 

The new app offers personalised product recommendations, the ability to shop through livestreams and short-form videos, order tracking and customer support.

It also provides app-exclusive deals, free shipping offers and secure payment options to encourage users to shop through the standalone app rather than the main TikTok app.

The move suggests that TikTok is prepared to invest more heavily in e-commerce by giving TikTok Shop its own dedicated platform.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Explainer: Why Wall Street’s sell-off is spreading to Europe and worrying Gulf investors

2

RAK Properties targets record home handovers by year-end despite sales slowdown

3

RAK Ceramics profit jumps 15.5% as UAE building boom and constrained imports lift sales

4

Dana Gas net profit jumps 48% to Dh558 million in first nine months of 2026

5

IHC’s profit jumps 87% to Dh32.3 billion as international revenues more than double