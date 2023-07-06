Threads app debuts in UAE: A step-by-step guide on how to use the Twitter rival and its features

1,456 new companies registered in the free zone in H1
Meta has launched its text-based conversation app, Threads, in several countries, including the UAE. The app — which is linked to Instagram — is being seen as a competitor to Elon Musk’s Twitter.
Below is a step-by-step guide on how to use Meta’s ‘Twitter-killer’ app Threads.
The Threads app is available for download from the Google PlayStore and App Store for free.
Threads shows users’ activity that can be viewed using the heart icon at the bottom of the screen. This includes following requests, replies, and mentions. The activity tab also has a ‘verified’ section.
On Threads, you can choose to follow the same accounts you follow on Instagram. One can also search for users and follow them manually. Users can also unfollow the account at any time.
Threads allows users to hide, mute, block or report an account.
The feed on Threads will include posts by the people you follow while the app will also recommend some content from users you don’t follow.
Users can share their Threads post on their Instagram Stories or on any other platform as a link.
Data that Threads imports from your Instagram account can include your Instagram login information, account ID, name and username, profile information such as profile picture, bio, and links, your Instagram followers, the accounts you follow on Instagram, your age, and also your Instagram account status regarding intellectual property violations and instances of violating Instagram’s community guidelines.
According to Instagram, the accounts of Threads users who are aged under 16 (or under 18 in some countries) will be automatically made private when they join the platform.
