Threads app debuts in UAE: A step-by-step guide on how to use the Twitter rival and its features

One can create a post of up to 500 characters on Threads and also share links, photos, and videos that are up to 5 minutes long

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 1:12 PM

Meta has launched its text-based conversation app, Threads, in several countries, including the UAE. The app — which is linked to Instagram — is being seen as a competitor to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to use Meta’s ‘Twitter-killer’ app Threads.

How to download and register?

The Threads app is available for download from the Google PlayStore and App Store for free.

Step 1: Open the PlayStore or App Store and search ‘Threads’

Step 2: Download the app titled, ‘Threads, an Instagram app’

Step 3: Once downloaded, open Threads and log in using your Instagram account credentials. If you are already signed in on Instagram, the app will fetch your data and make the job easier

Step 4: Your Instagram name and username will appear on the screen. You are only allowed to change them on the Instagram app, and not on Threads. However, you can write a new bio and add links to your Threads profile

Step 5: Continue and choose if you want to keep your profile public or private

Step 6: Click on ‘Join Threads’ and give the required permissions

Step 7: Now you have successfully registered on Threads

Threads features

Meta describes Threads as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app”. Like Twitter, Threads allows users to share text updates and join public conversations.

One can create a post of up to 500 characters on Threads and also share links, photos, and videos that are up to 5 minutes long.

To create a new thread, users have to click on the icon at the bottom of the screen and type. You can also view your account activity such as following requests, replies, and mentions.

Currently, the application is only available on Android Play Store and iOS Store.

User activity

Threads shows users’ activity that can be viewed using the heart icon at the bottom of the screen. This includes following requests, replies, and mentions. The activity tab also has a ‘verified’ section.

How can you follow people on Threads?

On Threads, you can choose to follow the same accounts you follow on Instagram. One can also search for users and follow them manually. Users can also unfollow the account at any time.

Threads allows users to hide, mute, block or report an account.

The feed on Threads will include posts by the people you follow while the app will also recommend some content from users you don’t follow.

Users can share their Threads post on their Instagram Stories or on any other platform as a link.

What data do Threads import from your Instagram account?

Data that Threads imports from your Instagram account can include your Instagram login information, account ID, name and username, profile information such as profile picture, bio, and links, your Instagram followers, the accounts you follow on Instagram, your age, and also your Instagram account status regarding intellectual property violations and instances of violating Instagram’s community guidelines.

Privacy on Threads

According to Instagram, the accounts of Threads users who are aged under 16 (or under 18 in some countries) will be automatically made private when they join the platform.

