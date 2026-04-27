This TV's built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar changes everything for home cinema

When a vacuum cleaner company unveils their first-ever TV, skepticism is the default setting. But after a week with the Dreame S100 65-inch QLED Mini LED TV, I'm walking away impressed, though not for the reasons you might expect.

Let's cut straight to what makes this TV special: the built-in soundbar with Dolby Atmos. This isn't your typical TV speaker setup that you tolerate until you buy a real soundbar. This is the real deal.

I threw everything at it: action movies, horror films with those tension-building silent moments, racing videos, YouTube Dolby Atmos test clips, and hours of gaming. The bass hits exactly where it should. The surround sound is crisp and genuinely immersive. During horror scenes, the silence felt more intentional. When explosions happened in video games, I felt them.

At its current rate of Dh3,499, this TV is competing with entry-level standalone sound systems, and it holds its own. For cinema enthusiasts who want a proper home theater setup without the cable mess and extra boxes, this alone justifies the price.

Picture Quality

The 65-inch QLED + Mini LED panel does what it's supposed to do: deliver a good viewing experience. In bright rooms with curtains open, the picture holds up fine. You can see everything clearly, though the highlights don't pop quite as dramatically as premium models.

Colors are natural and balanced, not oversaturated or cartoonish. I tested 4K nature scenes and wildlife content — quality was solid across the board. Sharpness is good, blacks are what you'd expect from QLED + Mini LED territory (which means grayish, not OLED-level deep). There's minor blooming around bright objects on dark backgrounds, but it's not problematic for regular viewing.

Is it groundbreaking? No. Is it competent and pleasant to watch? Absolutely.

Gaming Performance

Here's where the S100 surprised me. I connected my PS5 and tested both competitive and graphics-intensive games. Running Rainbow Six Siege with advanced metrics displayed, I was hitting 135fps consistently, which is excellent for a TV. The screen kept up beautifully.

Then there's Crimson Desert. I don't know if it's the game itself, the TV's picture quality, the sound, or all of it working together, but I found myself genuinely hooked and wanting to keep playing. That's when you know a display is doing its job.

Dreame claims 144Hz, and while I saw 135fps in-game metrics, I didn't test beyond that to verify the ceiling. Still, for console and casual PC gaming, this performs admirably.

Daily living

Setup is straightforward; DIY-friendly if you've got a screwdriver, but there's free installation if you don't want the hassle. Google TV interface is intuitive and age-friendly. The remote is sleek and feels premium, which is a nice touch.

Voice search works seamlessly. I asked it to suggest content and play specific shows, and it responded without hiccups. Apps loaded fine. No complaints on the software experience.

What's the trade-off?

Here's the compromise: that impressive built-in soundbar makes the TV bulkier than sleek modern panels. The TV feels thicker than my Samsung Q70D, which initially made the screen feel smaller. It's not the most aesthetically minimal TV you'll find.

That said, up close it does feel premium, thanks to the bronze/copper finished stand. It's just not going to disappear into your wall like an ultra-thin OLED.

Since I own the Samsung Q70D 65-inch (which cost me Dh2,499), the comparison is inevitable. Design-wise, the Samsung is thinner and more aesthetically pleasing. But the Dreame S100 gets the edge where it counts for me: that audio system. The Q70D would need a separate soundbar to match the experience, which would push its total cost close to or above the S100's price anyway.

Who should buy this?

If you're a cinema enthusiast who wants a proper home theater experience without piecing together multiple components, the Dreame S100 at Dh3,499 is genuinely compelling. You're getting solid 4K picture quality and an audio system that rivals standalone soundbars — all in one package.

It's perfect for movie nights, immersive gaming sessions, and anyone who appreciates quality sound as much as picture. The built-in Dolby Atmos is the star of the show.

But if you're chasing absolute picture perfection, premium brightness, or the slimmest possible design, there are better options. The S100 isn't trying to be the picture quality champion, but it is one of the best complete packages in its price range.

Dreame's first TV is a solid debut that plays to a specific strength rather than trying to win every spec war. The sound system is exceptional, the picture is good enough for most viewers, and the price makes sense for what you're getting.