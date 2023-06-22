The ultimate 'Eid Al Adha' tech gift guide
Maximise productivity and boost your happiness with cutting-edge products from Jumbo Electronics
Eid Al Adha is a special time of the year to reflect and spread joy as families come together to celebrate. With the latest technology, it's now possible to stay connected and productive while also being stylish and relaxed.
This Eid Al Adha, experts at Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE's leading consumer electronics retailers and distributors, have compiled an unmissable list of recommendations for every kind of technology lover to bring more joy and make things a little easier for you during this festive time. From smart paper to organise notes and entertainment devices to keep people occupied, to styling tools to help you get ready quicker, these are great for gifting or adding to your own tech.
For Professionals
Productivity-enhancing tablet: Lenovo Smart Paper
As a notepad, you couldn't ask for anything more from the Lenovo Smart Paper. Choose from 74 templates to handle any task, from to-do lists and technical drawings to musical notation. Write on the screen and the notepad can convert your handwriting to digital text for easy viewing later. You can also edit or move your existing notes around the page. It comes with the Lenovo Smart Paper Pen which features nine pen types, including pen, pencil, highlighter, marker, and a paintbrush. As a result, you can draw, shade, sketch, and illustrate with real precision, while enjoying a more natural pen-on-paper feeling. What's more, this always-on pen uses electromagnetic resonance technology, so you'll never have to charge it up. Available in select Jumbo stores and on www.jumbo.ae.
For Travel Enthusiasts
V-log Camera: Sony ZV-E10
Designed for creative vloggers who aspire for artistry in their work, the ZV-E10 takes care of the nuts and bolts of video production. Its Product Showcase Setting will swiftly and automatically shift focus from the face to a product held in front of the camera, eliminating the need to put your hands behind the product to do so. Slow and fast motion can be used to add drama - the S&Q button can capture slow-motion video at a speed four times slower than real-time, and quick motion up to 60 times quicker. You can also take advantage of interchangeable lenses, the large APS-C sensor, the built-in Directional three-capsule mic and other special features to create a professional-looking vlog without the hassle.
Zoom Photography Phone: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Indulge in the ultimate gaming, streaming, and photography experience with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G. The phone features Galaxy's most advanced camera sensor and fastest processor, to accommodate low light and reduce noise; even the camera lens clears up the capture by toning down flare. With a 100 MP rear camera and 108 MP main camera, it's a great choice for taking crisp photos and videos, from dusk till dawn.
For Gamers
Gaming Console: Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console
The powerful console is the perfect offering for a new-gen gaming experience. The ultra-high-speed SSD maximises play sessions with near-instant load times for its exclusive games. It enables smooth and fluid high frame-rate gameplay, with Ray Tracing immersing gamers in worlds with a new level of realism. Tempest 3D AudioTech provides soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction, with dynamic sensory feedback.
For Fashionistas
Hair Dryer: Dyson Airwrap multi-styler
The Airwrap has new barrels that can curl and wave both ways, brushes that can control and shape, and the multipurpose Coanda smoothing drier that can dry, smooth, and hide fly-aways. In addition, the airflow speed, temperature control, and cold shot are all controlled by the impeller's strong rotation. It comes with a case including 8 styling attachments and accessories.
For audiophiles:
Headphones: Bose QuietComfort® 45
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are wireless headphones built for all-day relaxation, with a perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound you'll enjoy throughout the day with 24 hours of battery life. Next-gen QuietComfort headphones provide you with high-resolution stereo music with deep bass and a best-in-class combination of noise-cancelling performance and premium comfort, plus proprietary acoustic technology for deep, clear audio.
Earbuds: Huawei FreeBuds SE
With a semi-in-ear shape developed to suit the external curves of the ear, Huawei Freebuds lessen the strain on the inner ear and provide a comfortable, lighter fitting with rich sensations brought to the forefront by delicate vibrations using a 10 mm dynamic speaker and an amazing polymeric membrane providing a huge audio field. The Freebuds are the ideal medium for enjoying all of your favourite music because vocals are highlighted within a well-balanced tri-channel sound structure.
For Binge Watchers:
The best-in-class OLED with billions of accurate colours and pure OLED black, it makes everything you watch and play come to life with natural hues and shades. Powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR, the picture quality is maximised for incredible realism. The screen is the speaker, producing pictures and sound in perfect harmony, with Google TVTM bringing your favourite content from across your apps and subscriptions.
