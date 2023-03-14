Partner Content By KT Engage
The new HUAWEI WATCH Buds - The coolest 2-in-1 smart gadget you can get today in the UAE
In today's world, technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and wearable devices have become an essential part of our daily lives.
With the ever-increasing demand for convenience, smartwatches and earbuds have gained immense popularity. However, Huawei has taken things a step further by designing a product that combines the two into one device - the HUAWEI WATCH Buds. This 2-in-1 device has taken the market by storm with its high-end watch and earbuds design, AI noise cancellation calls and high-quality sound, all-day health management, comfortable wear and easy controls, professional exercises mode in addition to Bluetooth calling and we are excited to announce that it is our editor's choice. In this article, we will explore the HUAWEI WATCH Buds in detail and explain why it is the perfect device for anyone looking to simplify their life and get the best of both the smartwatch and earbuds worlds.
Watch and earbuds come into one
Huawei created the industry's first smartwatch with a magnetic pop-up cover design, which hosts a pair of TWS earbuds within it. The HUAWEI WATCH Buds adopts a highly cohesive structural design, using custom miniaturised precision components and advanced manufacturing processes bring a new and convenient experience. HUAWEI WATCH Buds is housed in a refined steel case with improved hardness and corrosion-resistance. Through exquisite hand- and satin-polishing, the watch brings an elegant sheen that creates an aura of atmospheric beauty around the aesthetics. With a vast high-definition display with a 1.43-inch, 466 x 466 resolution, AMOLED high-definition colour screen, it flawlessly complements the stainless-steel case, showing a new level of sophistication. The dazzling diamond-facet button with 710 Clous de Paris pattern present a unique metallic lustre with delicate texture. It comes with a full-grain leather strap made from top-layer calfskin, softly milled with exquisite textures and subtle lustre adding an elegant and stylish touch.
AI noise cancellation calling and high-quality sound
In terms of sound quality, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds earbuds are equipped with quad-magnetic full-range planar diaphragm drove, enabling the small unit to deliver powerful, full-frequency and high-resolution audio, allowing users to listen to rich sound details. In addition, HUAWEI WATCH Buds earbuds also support triple adaptive EQ. The sound is optimised in real time according to the differences in ear canal structure, wearing status and volume level, customising the sound to achieve the best full-frequency listening experience for the users.
Other than listening to music, taking calls are another essential part of owning earbuds. The HUAWEI WATCH Buds are small yet mighty - built with dual microphones with audio pickup and a bone conduction sensor. The two microphones can pick up both vocals and ambient sound while the bone conduction sensor accurately identifies sounds through reverberations in the user's bones and absorbs their voice, distinguishing it clearly from ambient noises. This is then processed by a deep neural network call (DNN) noise reduction algorithm that effectively cancels noise and enhances vocals to deliver clear calls.
All-day health management
As a new smartwatch with its own earbuds, in addition to having full-featured TWS headphones, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds remains excellent in terms of functionality and experience as a watch. The smartwatch supports continuous heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring. With the powers of Huawei's self-designed TruSleep technology, the smartwatch can keep track of your sleep health and habits and also record snoring.
Comfortable to wear, easy to control
The unique 2-in-1 aspect of the HUAWEI WATCH Buds does not simply put earbuds into the smartwatch. In addition to ensuring that both aspects are compatible, there is also the need to carefully polish the design to ensure overall comfort when in use. The earbuds come in a lightweight octagonal cylindrical design with dimensions of 21.8x10.3x10.3mm. The weight of each earbud is roughly 4g. It is easy to wear and can be seamlessly placed back into the watch. With its cylindrical design, the earbuds provide a comfortable audio experience. At the same time, the earbuds adopt an in-ear design without any ear handles. Compared with traditional earbuds, the gravity centre of the HUAWEI WATCH Buds earbuds is closer to the ear canal making it more stable and will not be accidentally knocked off, making it the perfect fit for daily use, and exercising.
In addition to adaptive identification technology, HUAWEI WATCH Buds' headphones also support new wide-area auricle touch controls. Wide-area auricle touch controls, covering the earbuds, auricle, and area in front of ears, allow users to access multiple functions by just tapping their ears, enabling wider range and more accurate touch recognition. Double tap to answer or reject a call, or play or pause a song. Triple tap to enable or disable noise cancellation. It also supports customisation, enabling users to programme what they need in just a tap away.
When wearing the earbuds, HUAWEI WATCH Buds activates the adaptive identification technology equipped in both left and right earbuds to measure the acceleration angular velocity based on the users' motion through the IMU (inertial measurement unit) sensor, allowing HUAWEI WATCH Buds to recognise the orientation of the earbuds worn during normal conditions. If worn in the wrong orientation, the earbuds will intelligently auto-correct the left and right audio channels, getting rid of the rigid design where left and right earbuds have to be worn and stored in a certain way. In addition, for each user's different ear canal structure, HUAWEI WATCH Buds earbuds are also equipped with ear canal adaptive technology.
Professional exercise modes
HUAWEI WATCH Buds inherits the sports and fitness technology present in Huawei's long-running line of AI-powered wearables. It comes with 80 sports modes, among which are 10 professional sports modes: outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, indoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, rope skipping, elliptical machine, rowing machines, free training. Moreover, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds allows users to manually add over 70 sports (excluding water sports).
The HUAWEI WATCH Buds are also integrated with Huawei's self-developed HUAWEI TruSportTM science-based sports system, providing users with professional sports evaluations and advice. Users can also enjoy other features such as one-click sharing of fitness records, running performance index, smart running coach, sports mode voice assistant, customisable sports accessories, customisable personal activity plans and more.
Users can download the HUAWEI Health App, which is compatible with different operating systems, such iOS, android etc. and pair it with the smartwatch for health monitoring. The HUAWEI health app also supports other professional fitness courses such as yoga, fitness, and strength training, so you can even enjoy the HUAWEI WATCH Buds when hitting the gym or winding down while listening to meditative music.
Bluetooth calling
As a smart wearable device, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds has a wealth of application scenarios. Users can slip on an earbud to answer a call, without having to fiddle around on screen, synchronise text messages from their connected smartphones, as well as quickly reply with text messages and emojis for ease of use and convenience. The HUAWEI WATCH Buds has also expanded its usage boundaries, enabling access to a wide array of apps via Watch AppGallery.
In short, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds is a great choice for those who want a high quality and versatile smartwatch and earbuds in a single unit. Its high-end watch and earbuds design, AI noise cancellation and high-quality sound, all-day health management, comfortable wear and easy controls, professional exercises mode in addition to Bluetooth calling make it the perfect piece of tech gadget for any outfit or activity.
The new innovative design smart wearables available at Huawei experience stores, Huawei e-shop and across select retailers in the UAE. The HUAWEI WATCH Buds in black leather strap at a price of Dh1,799 comes with free one year HUAWEI loss care for WATCH Buds worth of Dh279. Along with the new HUAWEI WATCH Buds available HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber in space grey Case and golden black case at a price of Dh899 comes with free gift worth of Dh159 - HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber case midnight black.