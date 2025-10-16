The most anticipated collaboration of 2025: ROG and XBOX unite to redefine handheld gaming

The Ally X feels perfectly priced for what it delivers — performance, versatility, and the future of portable gaming, all in one device

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



For years, gaming has evolved across platforms - from the living room console to high-powered PCs and now, to the palm of your hand. The ROG Xbox Ally X (RC73XA) is the next leap forward - a handheld powerhouse born from the most awaited collaboration of 2025 between ASUS’s Republic of Gamers and Microsoft’s XBOX.

Blending console simplicity with PC-level performance, the Ally X isn’t just another portable device - it’s a re-imagining of what handheld gaming should be. And at Dh3,499, now available on the ASUS UAE eShop and at leading retailers across the country, it lands at exactly the right price point for a device that’s changing the game.

The Handheld That Solved What Others Couldn’t

Every handheld gaming device before it offered power or portability - rarely both. The ROG Xbox Ally X fixes that balance. It’s open-platform by design, letting players seamlessly switch between Steam, Epic Games, Battle.net, and Xbox Game Pass without barriers. That freedom transforms the Ally X from a single-library handheld into a true mini-PC for gamers - flexible, powerful, and ready for any title you throw at it.

Technical Design Meets Performance Brilliance

Under the hood, the Ally X packs the latest AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with RDNA 3 graphics, ensuring console-grade visuals and PC-class frame rates. The redesigned chassis features improved cooling, a 1TB SSD, and a larger 80Wh battery - nearly doubling playtime compared to its predecessor. The new ergonomic grips and fine-tuned triggers make long gaming sessions effortless, while the sharp 7-inch Full HD 120 Hz display keeps every frame crisp and fluid.

It’s a device that looks and feels premium, built for gamers who expect top-tier design matched with uncompromised performance.

A Familiar Xbox Experience, Perfected for Handheld

The partnership between ROG and Xbox brings something instantly familiar yet entirely new. When you power on the Ally X, you’re greeted by an Xbox-inspired full-screen interface, purpose-built for gaming and optimized within Windows 11.

Background processes are minimised so system resources focus entirely on gameplay. The dedicated Xbox button now opens an enhanced Game Bar overlay, giving players quick access to their library, settings, chat, and ROG’s Armoury Crate SE - all without leaving their session.

Meanwhile, the handheld-optimized controls make navigation effortless. From an on-screen virtual PIN pad to a controller-friendly Task Switcher, everything about the interface is tuned for seamless handheld play - so you can jump between apps or games just as easily as you would on a console.

Final Verdict

The ROG Xbox Ally X isn’t trying to replace your console or your PC, it’s redefining what gaming hardware can be. It’s a hybrid that feels equally at home in your living room, your carry-on, or your office desk. And with its thoughtful upgrades, ergonomic redesign, and all-around polish, it’s clear that ASUS and Xbox have built something special.

At Dh3,499, the Ally X feels perfectly priced for what it delivers - performance, versatility, and the future of portable gaming, all in one device.

Now available exclusively on the ASUS UAE eShop and at all leading retail stores across the UAE. Gamers who purchase the Ally X can also enjoy 20% off ASUS Premium Care – All Ally Warranty Packages until November 30, ensuring their device stays protected for longer.

And for those who want to take their gaming experience even further, ASUS invites you to join the ROG Elite Program - a dedicated community for gamers across the UAE that offers exclusive rewards, tournaments, and access to ROG events.