The fastest mobile network arrives to UAE with the 5.5G technology of the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series

Delivering flash downloads and strong connectivity, even in the lowest coverage areas

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As one of the world's leading digital hubs, the UAE continues to set the benchmark for next-generation connectivity, with consumers expecting faster speeds, stronger signal performance and uninterrupted access wherever they go. Meeting these expectations, the Huawei Pura 90s Series introduces advanced 5.5G technology, delivering a faster, more stable mobile experience that keeps users connected even in challenging coverage areas, whether they're downloading large files, streaming high-definition content or gaming on the go.

Powered by 5.5G, the series delivers ultra-fast download speeds of up to 3.2Gbps, enabling faster file transfers, smoother streaming, more responsive gaming and seamless access to digital services.

The experience goes beyond speed. Engineered for strong and reliable signal reception, the Huawei Pura 90s Series is designed to maintain stable connectivity in challenging environments and traditionally low-signal areas, including deserts, underground locations, lifts, tunnels and enclosed spaces. This combination of network speed and signal reliability demonstrates how advanced smartphones can harness the capabilities of the UAE’s world-class telecommunications infrastructure to deliver faster, smoother and more resilient mobile experiences.

Alongside its connectivity advancements, the Huawei Pura 90s Series aims to redefine what users can expect from smartphone photography. Smartphone cameras have reached a point where, for many users, carrying a dedicated mirrorless camera is no longer necessary. However, while primary cameras have continued to advance, secondary lenses have often remained supporting features that fall short of true flagship standards.

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max seeks to change that. The latest flagship from Huawei’s acclaimed Pura Series introduces a massive 200MP telephoto camera and an advanced image-processing system designed to elevate telephoto photography to primary-camera quality.

A telephoto camera that rivals the primary camera

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max features an industry-leading 1/1.28-inch telephoto sensor and Huawei’s first 200MP RYYB telephoto camera, setting a new benchmark for long-range smartphone imaging. Combined with industry-leading CIPA 7.0 image stabilisation, the system delivers consistently sharp and stable results, even when shooting from a distance or in challenging conditions.

Video capabilities have also taken a significant step forward. With chip-level 200MP RAW real-time processing technology, the phone supports ultra-clear 20x telephoto video recording, maintaining impressive clarity and stability while bringing distant subjects closer.

The primary camera has also received major upgrades. Its flagship 16EV Ultra Lighting HDR Camera features a large 1/1.28-inch RYYB sensor, delivering exceptional light sensitivity and ultra-high dynamic-range performance across varied lighting conditions.

Both the Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max and Huawei Pura 90s Pro are equipped with the upgraded True-to-Colour Camera 2.0, which delivers a 43 per cent improvement in colour accuracy. The enhanced AI Composition tool further supports users with intelligent framing references, on-screen composition suggestions and visual guides, helping them capture more balanced and visually compelling photographs with greater ease.

Holiday-inspired gradients

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max features a vivid and expressive colour palette inspired by diverse environments. Each finish captures a distinct moment in light and atmosphere - where nature, movement, and emotion converge in a sophisticated visual expression. Boasting a Flat-edged Display, the smartphone presents an understated and elegant design that fits naturally into everyday use.

Smarter, more personal

Celia streamlines your day with natural voice control. Using simple commands, you can manage system functions, launch apps, adjust settings, or capture screenshots and recordings completely hands-free. Beyond daily tasks, Celia acts as an instant knowledge hub. From checking weather and time zones to exploring travel recommendations, getting quick answers to everyday questions is entirely effortless. Celia also helps you draft quick messages, send invitations, or format simple documents. It makes daily communication smoother and faster than ever.

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max features the all-new Anti-Reflection and Scratch-Resistant Kunlun Glass. By combining an innovative gradient material structure with an advanced optical design, the display reduces reflections by up to 70 per cent. The result is a much more comfortable, natural viewing experience, keeping your screen perfectly legible even under harsh, direct sunlight.

Built to meet next-generation connectivity demands, the smartphone ensures faster, more seamless network performance across all scenarios. Powering this experience is a massive 6,000 mAh battery designed for reliable, all-day use. When it is time to power up, the device delivers blazing-fast 100W wired SuperCharge alongside rapid wireless SuperCharge support.