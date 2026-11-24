Technology shares led a market retreat Tuesday as caution returned after Jensen Huang's extraordinary return to AI giant Nvidia days after he was forced to resign, with investors bracing for further volatility in a key sector driving economic growth worldwide.

A day after Huang's reinstatement as CEO drove Nvidia shares up more than 30 per cent, adding more than $900 billion to the firm's market value, the euphoria dissipated as its stock lost almost nine percent mid-session.

Fellow tech behemoth and AI giant Anthropic also slumped, giving up around 12 per cent to $77.19, below its $83 price for last week's IPO. Monday aside, AI stocks had already sold off sharply throughout November on worries about profitability and the vast sums pumped into the sector.

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Overall, the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 2.3 per cent and the broader-based S&P 500 lost 1.1 per cent, while the Dow was just into the green around 5pm GMT.

Europe's main stock markets, which feature far fewer tech companies than their Asian and US rivals, finished a handful of percentage points lower after jumping Monday in line with Wall Street.

Away from the tech sector, French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi revealed it would buy the US biopharma group Insmed, a specialist in respiratory treatments, for $41 billion as it races to bulk up its development pipeline of new drugs.

Sanofi's share price closed up almost 10 percent following the news.

Huang had resigned less than two weeks ago over extramarital affairs, reportedly with an alleged Chinese spy as well as a senior Nvidia executive before US President Donald Trump noisily declared he should be brought back.

"Jensen's return takes away one of the biggest unknowns hanging over the AI trade," said Charu Chanana, an investment strategist at Saxo Markets.

"He is not just Nvidia's CEO; he is arguably the biggest salesman for the entire AI ecosystem. His relationships with customers, suppliers and capital providers are difficult to replicate," she said.

But "Jensen Huang alone cannot support the AI trade in the long term," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB. "Nvidia's stock price decline on Tuesday is to be expected after such a large rally in the previous session," she added.

Analysts were in broad agreement that Huang's return did not mean an end to probes or the uncertainty that has clouded the AI trade for six months.

Nvidia remains under scrutiny from investigators including at the FBI and on Capitol Hill for allegedly helping Chinese firms gain access to Nvidia's top-line chips.

Monday's Wall Street surge had propelled Asian markets earlier Tuesday, with Taipei surging nine percent higher as chip titans TSMC and MediaTek added nearly 10 per cent each.

Seoul piled on more than six per cent thanks to strong gains in fellow chip giants SK Hynix and Samsung, and Tokyo rose nearly four per cent, led by a 12.5-per-cent jump for semiconductor tester Advantest.

Key figures at around 1445 GMT

New York - DOW: UP 0.2 per cent at 49,677.95 points

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 2.3 per cent at 23,523.72

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 7,156.36

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 10,467.07 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 8,040.49 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.3 per cent at 25,017.81 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 3.9 per cent at 58,644.63 (close)

Seoul - Kospi: UP 6.3 per cent at 5,006.53 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 per cent at 22,219.65 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 per cent at 3,548.37 (close)

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 per cent at $89.97 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.7 per cent at $80.76 per barrel

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0968 from $1.0901 on Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3111 from $1.3034

Dollar/yen: UP at 159.19 yen from 158.97 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.64 pence from 83.65 pence