TCL is proudly taking the lead in Mini LED display technology.
C835 is an important addition to TCL’s continuous commitment to bringing exceptional viewing and entertainment experience to all it's users.
As a superior Mini LED 4K TV, C835 is designed to deliver a comprehensive range of entertainment experience with Google TV and exceptional Mini LED audiovisual performance.
TCL Mini LED 4K TV C835 raises the bar of powerful imagery by increasing the number of local dimming zones and offering stunning brightness performance, to achieve striking contrast, show captivating details as well as over one billion colors powered by QLED technology.
Gaming fans are expecting more games that support 120 FPS this year, so C835 has taken a step further by applying 144Hz VRR, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay.
Whether users are a competitive gamer who want to experience demanding high FPS games, or a casual gamer, 144Hz VRR displays can be a huge benefit, giving users an important edge especially in multiplayer games. Certified by IMAX Enhanced, C835 offers users the highest certification standards in calibration, resolution, color, brightness, contrast, frame, and sound performance.
The ultra-vivid picture quality of C835 is enhanced by Dolby Vision IQ, with high-quality brightness, contrast, color, detail, and dimensionality that brings entertainment content to life.
C835’s new HDR 10+ technology optimizes picture quality for 4K display by using dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame to frame or scene to scene variations in brightness, color saturation, and contrast.
Apart from that, C835 comes equipped with an industry-leading sound system, featuring Onkyo sound system and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio. Dolby Atmos puts users inside the action with bigger, more encompassing sound that fills the room and flows around the users to immerse them in entertainment.
Meanwhile, TCL's AiPQ Engine switches on the C835 full potential with real-time optimization of color, contrast for different genres of entertainment and content. Informed by machine-learning algorithms, AiPQ’s content optimization ensures an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.
C835 supports both Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) as well as HDMI 2.1 to deliver the best possible smooth imagery and audio for both TV and multimedia. Enhanced with TCL’s proprietary software algorithm, these technologies ensure images are always smooth, even for sports and fast-moving action scenes.
TCL Mini LED 4K TV C835 also comes with Google TV which means that users will get hundreds and thousands of content options aggregated across streaming services.
Key features include:
- Mini LED
- 144Hz VRR
- IMAX Enhanced
- QLED
- Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos
- Google TV
- HDR10+
- AIPQ Engine with AISR
