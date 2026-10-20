Take your gaming world anywhere with the limited-edition ROG XBOX Ally X20 bundle

A special anniversary edition, a wearable big screen and a collection built to travel. ROG’s latest bundle gives your favorite games a change of scenery

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The television is occupied. Tomorrow, you are heading away for the weekend. Meanwhile, there is a game you have been meaning to get back to.

With the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle, settle into the sofa with the handheld, take your favorite PC games on a trip, or connect the included gaming glasses for a much larger virtual screen.

Twenty years of ROG in one collection

Created to celebrate ROG’s 20th anniversary, the X20’s translucent black body reveals gold details inside, while a special anniversary badge marks its place in the collection.

The design carries through to matching gold accents on the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 glasses, an exclusive circuit-inspired skin on the custom dbrand Killswitch, and signature red latches on the Pelican Protector Case.

An anniversary upgrade you can see and feel

The X20 builds on the earlier ROG XBOX Ally X with changes that make a difference the moment you start playing.

Its screen grows from 7 inches to 7.4 inches and moves to OLED, bringing richer colours, deeper blacks and slimmer borders. Whether exploring a new world or navigating a tense night scene, there is more to take in.

New joysticks are designed to resist drift, textured grips offer a secure hold, and reshaped buttons make presses feel smoother. The directional pad switches between four-way and eight-way movement to suit different games.

Installed games from XBOX and other PC stores come together in one library, making it easy to switch from a big adventure to a quick racing session. Windows also gives you the flexibility to use different PC stores and apps.

Your big screen is now something you wear

Connect the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 gaming AR glasses through a USB-C cable, put them on, and your game appears on a virtual screen equivalent to up to 171 inches viewed from four metres away.

A quiet hotel evening becomes a chance to escape into your game. So does the sofa when someone else is watching television, with the controls comfortably in your hands.

The virtual screen can follow your head movements or stay anchored in one position, while the glasses remain connected to the Ally.

For anyone comparing handhelds, the X20 Bundle’s appeal is the complete experience: handheld play, a wearable display and accessories ready for the journey.

The dbrand Killswitch adds protection, a kickstand and ROG stick grips. The fitted Pelican case keeps everything together. Close the red latches and choose where game night happens next.

Make the anniversary collection yours

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is now available in the UAE at AED 10,999. It includes the handheld, ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 glasses, custom dbrand Killswitch, Pelican Protector Case and 68W adapter.

Shop through the ASUS UAE eShop for benefits including free shipping, a price match guarantee against eligible authorized retailers, and Tabby or Tamara payment options, subject to availability at checkout.

Join the ROG Elite Program to take part in activities, earn points and explore rewards beyond the purchase.

For the ROG fan, there is an anniversary collection to own.