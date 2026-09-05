'Surprise and shine': How to watch Apple's launch event on September 9

Apple's newest launch event is set to take place on Wednesday, September 9, with it being nicknamed 'Surprise and Shine'.

This event, which will be new CEO John Ternus' first major event, is expected to launch multiple new Apple products. From the new Apple iPhone 18 to new Apple Watches and even a foldable phone, tech fanatics can expect much to look forward to.

Beyond the hardware reveals, Apple is expected to close the event with pre-order and release dates. Based on past years, pre-orders often open just a few days after the keynote, with devices shipping about a week later.

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So, if you're waiting for the annual event to upgrade your tech, here's how you can catch it live — right from the comfort of your home, here in the UAE.

Where to watch

The event is expected to kick off at 9pm in the UAE. Here are three places where you can catch the event live:

Apple.com: Apple posts a live stream directly on its Apple Events page starting a few minutes before showtime.

YouTube: Apple broadcasts the keynote on its official YouTube channel, which works on any device with a browser, including smart TVs and game consoles.

Apple TV app: If you have an Apple TV box, or the Apple TV app on a smart TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the event usually appears there too, and often supports Picture-in-Picture.