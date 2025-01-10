Supreme Court to hear fight over looming US ban on TikTok

Facing a looming ban in the United States, TikTok's fate will be in the hands of the Supreme Court in a case being argued on Friday that pits free speech rights against national security concerns over the widely used short-video app owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

TikTok and ByteDance, as well as some users who post content on the app, have challenged a law that would compel the sale of the social media platform by January 19 or ban it in the United States. The law was passed by Congress with strong bipartisan support last year and signed by outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden, whose administration is defending it in the case.

A lower court rejected the argument made by the law's challengers that it violates the US Constitution's First Amendment protection against government abridgement of free speech. The Supreme Court's consideration of the case comes at a time of rising trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies. Republican Donald Trump, due to begin his second term as president on January 20, opposes the ban.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Supreme Court is poised to weigh competing concerns - about free speech rights and about the national security implications of a social media platform with foreign owners that collects data from a domestic user base of 170 million Americans, about half the US population.

The Justice Department has said TikTok poses a grave threat to US national security because of the risk that China could use this immense trove of data on Americans for espionage or blackmail, or secretly manipulate content that they view on the app to serve its interests.

The platform's powerful algorithm feeds individual users short videos tailored to their liking. TikTok has said that the ban would hit its user base, advertisers, content creators and employee talent. TikTok has 7,000 US employees.

Passage of the law imperils not only the First Amendment rights of both TikTok and its users but "the entire nation," according to the challengers in the case. The platform represents "one of the most significant speech platforms in America," TikTok and ByteDance said in a filing, adding that the law is "at war with the First Amendment." The challengers are supported by several free speech and libertarian advocacy groups. While Trump has vowed to "save" the platform, many of his Republican allies support the ban.