SUDO strengthens strategic alliances with multiple MOU signings at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

The agreements reflect SUDO’s expanding ecosystem of innovation partners and its ongoing mission to accelerate Generative AI adoption and data-driven transformation across industries

SUDO, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and one of the region’s leading cloud transformation firms, marked a milestone presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 with a series of strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signings alongside SMBs which is INDEX Holding, EatEasy, Dkhoon Emirates, and Ram Clinics.

The agreements, hosted at the AWS Booth, reflect SUDO’s expanding ecosystem of innovation partners and its ongoing mission to accelerate Generative AI adoption, cloud modernisation, and data-driven transformation across industries.

“GITEX 2025 marks a defining moment in our journey,” said Hameedullah Khan, CEO of SUDO. “Each of these partnerships underscores our commitment to using AWS technologies to help SMBs reimagine operations, unlock intelligence, and scale innovation responsibly. We’re proud to collaborate with organisations that share our belief in building the future of intelligent, cloud-powered business.”

Powering transformation across industries

INDEX Holding: The agreement was signed by Hameedullah Khan (SUDO) and Aiman Almadani (INDEX Holding), in the presence of Chris Erasmus (General Manager, AWS UAE and RoMENA), and Hima Karanath Renandranadhan and the Index Holding team. The focus is to drive the next phase of Generative AI and cloud modernisation, delivering measurable business value through intelligent automation and advanced AWS solutions.

EatEasy: A strategic partnership with this leading food and grocery delivery platform was signed by Hameedullah Khan and Safarath S K (CEO, EatEasy), in the presence of both the SUDO team and the EatEasy team. It will leverage Generative AI and AWS Cloud to enhance operational intelligence, delivering personalized customer experiences, and accelerating transformation in the food-tech sector.

Dkhoon Emirates: The MOU with this UAE-based luxury brand was signed by Mr. Hameedullah Khan and Hafsa, in the presence of the SUDO team. It will help the company adopt AWS-driven AI and data solutions to enhance agility, strengthen decision-making, and scale efficiently through modernisation.

Ram Clinics: This partnership, signed by Hameedullah Khan and Naveedur Rahman, in the presence of Hadi Aloh Head of Sales - MENAT @ Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Chiara Pasquail (senior partners sales manager at AWS), aims to redefine healthcare innovation through AWS cloud technologies. The collaboration, driven by regional head Aakash Sapra, focuses on improving operational efficiency, enabling data-driven patient care, and enhancing overall patient experiences.

These collaborations underscore a shared goal, fueled by the AWS Network, to modernize infrastructure, strengthen resilience, and deliver measurable outcomes, enabling businesses to innovate faster and more securely.

Collaboration fueled by AWS and Innovation

These alliances underscore a shared goal: helping organisations harness the full potential of the AWS Network to modernise infrastructure, strengthen resilience, and deliver measurable outcomes. SUDO’s leadership in Generative AI, cloud architecture, and data engineering continues to enable businesses to innovate faster and more securely.

As a premier AWS Partner, SUDO provides customers access to specialized AWS Partner Programs and targeted POC engagements that accelerate solution validation. With AWS Competencies in SAP, GenAI, Managed Service, Migration, DevOps, and more, SUDO delivers reliable, high performance cloud solutions that build trust and align with global best practices.

For more information, visit www.sudoconsultants.com



