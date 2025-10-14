SUDO Consultants achieves AWS SUDO Consultants achieves AWS Generative AI Competency, accelerating Agentic AI Innovation across the region

Empowering enterprises with autonomous, scalable, and intelligent AI systems built on AWS innovation

SUDO Consultants, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, has achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency, recognising its deep technical expertise and proven customer success in deploying Generative and Agentic AI solutions powered by AWS.

This achievement highlights SUDO’s capability to help organisations design, build, and scale AI-driven systems that can think, plan, and act autonomously delivering measurable business outcomes across industries such as fintech, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, food and beverages.

At the heart of SUDO’s AI-driven solutions is the integration of AWS AI Services, which power cutting-edge AI systems designed to automate processes, enhance customer engagement, and optimise operations at scale. Leveraging a powerful combination of AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Q, and more, SUDO helps enterprises unlock the full potential of generative and agentic AI.

Amazon Bedrock is a key enabler for SUDO’s approach, providing access to powerful foundation models that organisations can use to build, customise, and scale generative AI applications. This service empowers SUDO to design AI systems that can autonomously generate content, perform natural language understanding, and more, at a scale that meets the unique needs of their clients.

Amazon SageMaker is integral to SUDO's AI development pipeline, allowing enterprises to easily build, train, and deploy machine learning models. With SageMaker, SUDO can deliver tailored AI solutions that leverage the latest in machine learning algorithms and frameworks, accelerating time-to-value for organisations while ensuring models are optimised for performance.

Amazon Q extends the capabilities of SUDO's agentic AI systems, enabling organisations to orchestrate intelligent agents that can independently learn, optimise, and execute multi-step tasks. By leveraging Amazon Q, SUDO can empower enterprises to automate complex workflows and create systems that continuously improve through feedback loops.

These AWS AI services, along with SUDO’s deep expertise, enable businesses to accelerate their AI and digital transformation journeys helping them to innovate, optimise operations, and create impactful solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

Catch SUDO live:

October 12, 2025 – North Star, Dubai

October 13, 2025 – GITEX Global, Dubai

For more information, visit: www.sudoconsultants.com or reach@sudoconsultants.com.