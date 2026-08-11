Spotify to launch new badge identifying AI music in September

Streaming giant Spotify said Tuesday it would launch a new "AI Persona" badge in mid-September clearly identifying content producers that are AI-generated and not real people.

"Listeners have been clear in telling us that they don't like seeing an artist profile that seems human, only to find out that the persona is AI-generated," Spotify said in a statement.

The move is the Swedish company's latest effort to be transparent about how the music on its platform was made, amid growing concern across the music industry over AI-generated content overwhelming streaming catalogues.

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In April, the company launched its "Verified by Spotify" badge, signalling that a profile has been reviewed and meets its authenticity standard.

"Alongside artist profiles that self-disclose as AI Personas, we will also start applying badges to relevant profiles," the company said.

Spotify will not include AI Personas in editorial or personalised recommendations, unless a user follows an AI Persona, it said.