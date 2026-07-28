Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max review: Smart earbuds with AI note-taking, but are they worth Dh899?

The Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max is not trying to be just another pair of noise-cancelling earbuds. Its real trick is the case. With a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen, built-in recording, AI transcription, summaries and translation features, this is clearly aimed at a group that wants their earbuds to do more than play music.

At around Dh899 in the UAE, the Liberty 5 Pro Max sits in premium-earbud territory. For that price, the basics are mostly strong. The call quality is great, with the earbuds doing an impressive job of cutting background noise during calls. The Liberty 5 Pro Max uses the same earbud hardware as its lower variant, the Liberty 5 Pro, which has a Guinness World Record for the highest speech quality score ever achieved by TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds. So you best believe the call quality is solid.

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Noise cancellation is also good, though not quite at the level of the very best from Bose, Sony or Apple. Sound quality appears to be the more divisive part. The Liberty 5 Pro Max delivers a punchy, bass-forward sound that many casual listeners will enjoy, but audiophiles may find it less refined, especially in the treble.

The AI Note-Taker is the headline feature, and it is genuinely interesting. For in-person meetings, interviews or lectures, the case can record audio and generate transcripts and summaries through the Soundcore app. The issue is that the earbuds themselves are largely similar to the cheaper Liberty 5 Pro. So the Pro Max makes sense only if the smart case is part of your workflow.

Verdict: A clever, feature-packed pair of earbuds with excellent calls and useful AI tools, but buyers should invest in Liberty 5 Pro Max for productivity first, music second.

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