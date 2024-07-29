Sorry Apple users, you will have to wait a little more for AI features

Investment management firm eyes £100b of assets target
Apple's highly anticipated AI tools, known as Apple Intelligence, are set to launch later than initially expected. According to a recent Bloomberg report, these tools will be released following the debut of the new iOS 18 software for iPhones and iPads.
Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to introduce Apple Intelligence through a series of software updates in October, a few weeks after the initial release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 in September. Additional Apple Intelligence features are scheduled for release towards the end of 2024 and early 2025.
Apple, however, intends to make Apple Intelligence available to software developers as early as this week, allowing them to test the software on beta versions of iOS and iPadOS 18.1.
Concerns about the stability of Apple Intelligence features have prompted the company to delay its rollout, separating it from the launch of the new iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems.
Apple's proprietary AI, termed "Apple Intelligence," is woven into nearly every aspect of iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 series. This integration enhances various functionalities including Siri, Apple applications like Safari and Mail, photo enhancement, generative text and images, proofreading, and more.
Apple first announced its plans for Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, highlighting the new capabilities it would bring to iPhones and iPads. The delay in the release of Apple Intelligence follows the postponement of three new AI features due to newly implemented European Union regulations. These regulations require companies to ensure their devices support rival products and services.
