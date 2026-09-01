Smarter Back to School: ASUS Copilot+ PCs bring AI, performance and added protection for students

Eligible ASUS laptops purchased in the UAE receive one year of accidental damage protection at no additional fee when the device is registered within 90 days of purchase

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Back-to-school laptop shopping usually starts with performance, battery life and price. But for students who carry their laptop between home, campus, libraries, cafés and group projects every day, another consideration is just as important: what happens when accidents happen?

That is where ASUS Perfect Warranty adds something different to the buying decision. Eligible ASUS laptops purchased in the UAE receive one year of accidental damage protection at no additional fee when the device is registered within 90 days of purchase. It covers everyday mishaps including accidental drops, liquid damage, electrical surges and accidental breakage, with one eligible claim during the first year.

Which ASUS laptop is right for you?

ASUS Zenbook A16 & A14 – Best for big-screen productivity or everyday portability

Whether you prefer more screen space or something easier to carry every day, ASUS offers two strong options for student life.

The ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607) is ideal for students who want a larger 16-inch display for research, presentations, assignments and entertainment, while still keeping the laptop lightweight and easy to move around campus.

For students who prioritise portability, the ASUS Zenbook A14 offers a more compact and lightweight option that is easier to carry between lectures, libraries and cafés, while still delivering strong everyday productivity and Copilot+ PC capabilities.

Why choose them?

Zenbook A16: Larger screen for multitasking, presentations and entertainment

Zenbook A14: More compact and portable for everyday campus use

Lightweight designs for their respective sizes

Long battery life for full study days

Copilot+ PC AI capabilities

Choose the A16 if: you want more screen space for multitasking.

Choose the A14 if: portability and easy everyday carry are your priority.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 - Best for portability

For students who move between lectures, libraries, cafés and internships, the Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) offers a premium experience in a thin and lightweight design. It is ideal for students who want a stylish, portable laptop that can comfortably handle university life.

Why choose it?

Easy to carry every day

Premium OLED display

Strong everyday productivity

Copilot+ PC capabilities

ASUS ProArt PZ14 - Best for creative students

For students studying design, photography, media, architecture or other creative disciplines, the ProArt PZ14 (HT7407) offers a more flexible way to work. Its detachable design, touchscreen and stylus support make it easy to move between typing, sketching, annotating and presenting.

Why choose it?

Flexible laptop and tablet-style use

Touchscreen and stylus support

Portable for campus and field work

Copilot+ PC capabilities

ASUS creative tools including MuseTree and StoryCube

ASUS Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 16 - Best for everyday value

Not every student needs a premium-priced laptop. The ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1407) and Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) offer more accessible Copilot+ PC options for assignments, research, presentations, online learning and entertainment. Choose the Vivobook 14 if portability is the priority, or the Vivobook 16 if you prefer more screen space for documents, research and entertainment.

Why choose them?

More accessible price points

Copilot+ PC capabilities

Great for assignments and online learning

14-inch and 16-inch options

Strong balance of everyday performance and value

Smarter tools for student life

ASUS Copilot+ PCs bring AI into everyday workflows, helping students work more efficiently across research, productivity and creative tasks. On supported ASUS devices, Zenni Claw adds another layer by turning everyday prompts into guided AI workflows with ready-to-use skills for work, planning and everyday organisation.

Selected eligible ASUS laptops also include 3 months of Google AI at no extra cost, with access to tools including Gemini and Deep Research, together with 5TB or 400GB of cloud storage depending on the eligible plan.

Back-to-School benefits at a glance

Up to Dh1,000 OFF

15% Off, up to Dh500 through the ASUS Education Store

Free accessories on selected models

Dh1 one-year warranty extension on selected devices

3 months of Google AI on eligible laptops

Flexible payment options including Tabby and Tamara

Why buy from ASUS eShop UAE?

The ASUS eShop UAE is the official online destination for ASUS and ROG products in the UAE, bringing together participating laptops, exclusive offers, Education Store benefits, flexible payment options and doorstep delivery in one place. More models are available beyond the laptops highlighted in this guide, allowing students to compare options based on screen size, budget and the way they study.

Built for student life - and protected for it

A laptop may spend the academic year moving between classrooms, backpacks, cafés and late-night study sessions. Accidents can happen. With ASUS Perfect Warranty, eligible devices receive one year of complimentary accidental damage protection when registered within 90 days of purchase, helping cover everyday mishaps such as accidental drops, liquid damage, electrical surges and accidental breakage.

This Back-to-School season, the smartest choice is not simply the laptop with the biggest specification sheet. It is the laptop that fits the way you study, gives you useful AI tools, offers the right value - and stays protected after you buy it.