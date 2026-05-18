Siri's biggest upgrade ever: How Apple plans to reinvent AI on your iPhone

Apple may have only recently released iOS 26.5, but attention is already shifting toward iOS 27 and what could become one of the biggest Siri updates in years.

The next major iPhone software update is expected to be officially unveiled during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2026, and early reports suggest artificial intelligence will once again take centre stage.

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According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s main focus for iOS 27 will be a major overhaul of Siri. Reports indicate the voice assistant could receive its own standalone app alongside a redesigned chatbot-style interface that feels more conversational and modern.

The update is also expected to deepen Apple Intelligence integration across iPhone apps while improving how Siri handles tasks, context, and visual information.

One of the more interesting rumours is Apple’s apparent plan to let users choose between different AI models through a feature reportedly called “Extensions.” This could allow iPhone users to access third-party AI systems from companies like Google and Anthropic directly within iOS.

However, such integrations may also bring new privacy considerations, especially if user requests are processed by external AI providers instead of Apple’s own systems.

Privacy remains one of Apple’s biggest selling points, and iOS 27 is expected to continue that approach. The company is reportedly doubling down on on-device AI processing to minimise the amount of personal data sent to the cloud. For tasks that do require cloud computing, Apple is likely to continue relying on its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, which is designed to keep user data secure.

Other rumoured privacy-focused additions include improved Wallet security for scanning paper tickets and passes into digital formats, along with more transparent controls around Siri data usage.

Visual Intelligence is also expected to expand in iOS 27, enabling features like nutrition label scanning and text recognition without sharing sensitive information externally.

Apple is expected to reveal more details about iOS 27 and its AI plans during WWDC, which begins on June 8.

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