iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Should you upgrade to Apple's newest device?

Apple’s 'Awe Dropping' event on September 9 is one of the most anticipated dates on the tech calendar. This year, all eyes are on the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is expected to bring meaningful changes over last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max. But the big question for iPhone owners is simple: Is it worth upgrading this time around? Let's compare the iPhone 16 Pro Max with the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max's rumoured features, which should help answer that question.

Design & display

The iPhone 16 Pro Max impressed with its titanium build, giving it both strength and a premium feel while keeping the phone relatively light. It also introduced Apple’s biggest display yet at 6.9 inches, complete with the smooth ProMotion screen and Always-On functionality.

With the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is said to be shifting to a new aluminum-and-glass design. It may be slightly thicker, but reports suggest the screen will be coated with a new anti-reflective layer, making it more resistant to scratches and easier to view in bright sunlight. A redesigned rectangular, pill-shaped camera bar on the back could also give the phone a fresh identity.

Performance

Under the hood, last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max already packed plenty of power thanks to the A18 Pro chip, which handled gaming, photography, and multitasking without breaking a sweat.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to raise the bar again with the A19 Pro chip. For everyday users, this means apps opening faster and smoother gaming experiences. More importantly, if the new 'Awe Dropping' event logo is any hint, Apple is rumoured to be adding better cooling technology, which should keep the phone running efficiently even under heavy use.

Cameras

Here’s where things get exciting. The iPhone 16 Pro Max delivered stunning results with its 48-megapixel main camera and 5x telephoto zoom on the Pro Max model. It was already a powerhouse for both photos and video.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, however, looks set to take things further. Leaks suggest a triple 48-megapixel camera system, including a new 8x telephoto zoom, making it Apple’s most powerful zoom yet. Video could also get a big boost, with support for 8K recording and even the ability to record with front and rear cameras at the same time. For creators, vloggers, or anyone who loves capturing moments in detail, these upgrades could be game-changing.

Battery & charging

With a capacity of 4,685mAh, battery life on the iPhone 16 Pro Max was solid, lasting comfortably through a full day of use. Charging, however, has remained a relatively slow point for Apple compared to some Android rivals.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, however, is reported to have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh. The upcoming device is also expected to improve things with support for faster wireless charging, and possibly reverse charging, which would let you top up your AirPods or Apple Watch by placing them on the back of the phone.

Price & availability

The iPhone 16 Pro Max launched at Dh5,099 in the UAE, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come in just slightly higher, reports suggest. Pre-orders are rumoured to start September 12, with availability from September 19 following Apple’s September 9 event.

Should you upgrade?

So, should you trade in your iPhone 16 Pro Max for the 17 Pro Max?

Stick with the iPhone 16 Pro Max if you’re happy with your phone’s performance, already enjoy excellent camera results, and value the titanium build. It still feels like a modern, powerful device that will easily last another year or two.

Consider upgrading to the iPhone 17 Pro Max if you’re someone who always wants the very latest features. The improved zoom, video tools, bigger battery, and tougher screen are meaningful upgrades.

Apple’s September 9 event will stream live on Apple’s website, YouTube, and Apple TV. Khaleej Times will do a live blog reporting on all the announcements as they happen.