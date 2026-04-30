Should you spend Dh3,999 on this hybrid robot cleaner?

The Eufy Omni E28 tries to be three cleaning tools in one: a robot vacuum, a mop, and a handheld carpet cleaner. At $999, it should excel at all three. Instead, it's somewhat average at vacuuming, while delivering surprisingly good mopping and a genuinely useful handheld cleaner for spot stains.

The E28's standout feature is its FlexiOne deep cleaner, a detachable handheld device that lifts away from the base station. It brings a motor, clean and dirty water tanks, and a spray nozzle attached to a hose, letting you tackle wet messes and set-in stains on furniture or carpet. This is the main reason to buy the E28 over the cheaper E25, which lacks this feature entirely.

In practice, the FlexiOne works well for spot cleaning. It's genuinely helpful for removing carpet stains and freshening upholstery after the robot does its rounds. However, most people will find it somewhat cumbersome to use regularly.

Mopping impresses, vacuuming not so much

The E28's HydroJet mop system — a paint roller-style design with 3.3 pounds of downward pressure — delivers solid scrubbing power. The base station washes and dries the mop automatically with hot water and hot air, which worked flawlessly. If you prioritise mopping, the E28 performs well.

The vacuum performance, however, is where things go a little sideways. Despite advertised 20,000Pa suction power, the E28 delivered only moderate results. With default settings, it occasionally missed small strips of dirt between cleaning rows. For a Dh3,999 machine marketed on its powerful suction, you'd expect a thorough weekly cleaning.

The DuoSpiral anti-tangle brushes work as advertised, preventing hair clogs effectively. Navigation using LiDAR and an RGB camera is accurate and efficient, with battery life exceeding 90 minutes, enough for most homes.

Setup and features

Setting up the E28 takes minutes, and the process is enjoyable. The Eufy Clean app guides you through Wi-Fi connection and initial mapping. From there, you can schedule cleanings, select rooms or zones, adjust suction levels (quiet to max), and control water usage for mopping.

Voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant works smoothly. The app lets you enable Do Not Disturb hours to silence the noisy automatic dustbin emptying, a feature you'll want to use, as the base station is loud.

At Dh3,999, the E28 is expensive for what it delivers. The mopping and FlexiOne features add genuine value, but the vacuum performance can be considered a flaw by many.