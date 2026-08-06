Shokz OpenFit Pro brings noise reduction to open-ear earbuds, but there’s a catch

Open-ear earbuds are no longer a niche accessory reserved for runners and cyclists. The category has rapidly expanded as more users look for headphones that can be worn for longer without blocking the world around them. According to Omdia, open-ear products represented more than 10 per cent of the global personal-audio market in 2025, with annual shipments passing 30 million units.

So, Shokz, a company that capitalised early on this transition, introduced OpenFit Pro at CES 2026. Priced at Dh949 in the UAE, it introduces adaptive noise reduction to an open design, promising greater focus without taking away the environmental awareness that makes these earbuds appealing in the first place. We test it out to see if it is a great addition to the trending category:

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Comfortable enough for all-day use

Comfort is easily the OpenFit Pro’s strongest quality. Instead of entering the ear canal, each 12.3g earbud rests outside it and is held in position by a flexible titanium-alloy ear hook. The soft silicone finish prevents the earbuds from feeling overly rigid or intrusive.

The fit feels secure without creating the pressure associated with silicone ear tips. That makes the OpenFit Pro particularly attractive for users who find conventional earbuds uncomfortable after an hour or two. The physical buttons are also easier to operate than unreliable touch panels, especially when moving or exercising.

They are not particularly discreet, however. The hooks and speaker housings are noticeable, while the charging case is significantly larger than what you would get with most true-wireless earbuds.

Noise reduction that understands its limits

The headline feature is Shokz’s Open-Ear Noise Reduction system. It uses three microphones, adaptive processing and an ear-facing microphone to reduce some of the sound reaching the listener.

It works, although expectations need to be managed. Activating noise reduction softens background clutter and makes music or spoken audio easier to follow in offices, cafés and other moderately noisy environments. The difference is noticeable enough to be useful rather than a feature added simply for the specification sheet.

What it does not do is create the silence of traditional active noise cancellation. Traffic, nearby conversations and louder sounds remain audible because the ear canal is still open. That is partly the point. The OpenFit Pro gives users greater control over their surroundings without completely disconnecting them from them.

Fuller sound, with the usual open-ear compromises

The large 11 x 20mm dual-diaphragm drivers produce a fuller and more convincing sound than many open-ear alternatives. Bass has enough presence to keep music energetic, while vocals remain clear. Dolby Atmos optimisation and head tracking are available, although neither feels essential to the overall experience.

Sound leakage remains possible at higher volume levels, and listeners who prioritise deep bass, complete isolation or critical listening will still be better served by sealed earbuds or over-ear headphones.

Battery life is strong at up to 12 hours per charge and 50 hours with the case. Noise reduction cuts those figures to six and 24 hours respectively. Bluetooth 6.1, multipoint pairing, wireless charging, IP55 resistance and a 10-minute quick charge offering up to four hours of playback complete an otherwise comprehensive package.

Are the Shokz OpenFit Pro worth Dh949?

That depends entirely on how much you value comfort and awareness. The OpenFit Pro is a good product with a clever solution to one of the open-ear category’s biggest weaknesses. It is comfortable, stable and noticeably better at controlling environmental noise than passive open earbuds.

The problem is the price. At Dh949, it sits close to premium in-ear earbuds offering stronger sound, smaller cases and vastly better noise cancellation. It therefore makes the most sense for users who specifically dislike in-ear designs and want one pair for work, exercise and commuting.

For everyone else, the OpenFit Pro is impressive but limited: a glimpse of where open-ear audio is heading, rather than the best-value pair of earbuds you can buy today.

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