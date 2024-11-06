Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed launches '71 challenge' to empower young leaders

Photo: Dubai Media Office

The '71 Challenge for Young Government Leaders' was launched on Wednesday during a meeting with young officials at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The challenge, unveiled by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of UAE, seeks to empower and engage young government leaders, unlocking their potential while fostering a community of future leaders.

By cultivating exceptional young talent, the challenge prepares them for leadership roles, directly contributing to the UAE's future vision.

A cohort of 45 young government leaders from federal and local entities are participating in 'Challenge 71'. They will develop eight specialised government projects under expert supervision. Following a rigorous evaluation, top projects will be selected for their impact and outstanding leaders will be recognised for their contribution to the winning projects.

The challenge will span six months, during which participants will work across eight strategic pillars: family, community solidarity and national identity; education and advanced technology; digital transformation and Emirati innovation; entrepreneurship; economic productivity with Emirati talent; digital economy and talent attraction; sports excellence; and new media and global influence.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the launch of the '71 Challenge for Young Government Leaders' aligns with the directives of UAE President and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, underscoring the need to prepare and empower an exceptional generation of young government leaders while honing their leadership readiness.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "Young people are the driving force behind our nation's progress, fuelling its development and innovation. We believe their energy is essential to realising our future vision, elevating the UAE's global standing. The '71 Challenge' empowers UAE youth, refining their leadership skills and nurturing their creativity to become integral contributors to our nation's development."

The challenge, overseen by the UAE Government Leaders Programme and the Government Development and the Future Office, is designed to cultivate the leadership skills of young professionals, empowering them to tackle challenges with innovative strategies and practical solutions that boost the UAE's readiness for a highly competitive future and advance its national objectives across key sectors.