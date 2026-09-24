Scam alert: Kaspersky warns against fake websites selling iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max

Do you plan to upgrade you mobile phone and join the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max mania worldwide? If your answer is 'yes', then you are urged to watch out for fake websites which offer too good to be true deals to buy Apple's latest phones, leading cybersecurity firm said on Thursday.

Experts from Kaspersky revealed that scammers are using these fake websites to lure customers into buying the new devices by promoting nonexistant offers in multiple languages, including English, Arabic and Portugese.

One of the identified websites offers users the opportunity to “purchase” iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, complete with technical specifications and a 25% discount. Scammers also offer Bitcoin as a payment method to 'purchase' the devices.

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"Offers that seem too good to be true, as well as product selections that are broader than or differ from those officially announced by the company, should be treated as clear warning signs,” according to Olga Altukhova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky.

The fake websites are designed with credible interface to lower the guard of users, prompt them to enter personal information and transfer funds, "but in reality, the only thing buyers might receive is financial loss," it warned.

Among the schemes used by scammers are offers to pre-order iPhone 18 Pro devices in a variety of colours, including some that differ from those officially announced by the company at launch, and to select their preferred storage capacity. The new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colours: black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy. They come in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities.

To make the fake offer even more enticing, the site claims that customers do not need to pay the full amount upfront and can supposedly settle the remaining balance later. In addition, the “seller” promises a full refund if the purchase is cancelled.

Kaspersky shared interfaces of some of these websites. Take a look:

At the next stage of the scamming attempt, Kaspersky warned, the fake website requests users’ personal information, including their full name, phone number, email address, city of residence and even their WhatsApp contact details, which may later be used by cybercriminals as part of social engineering schemes.

Buyers are then asked to provide their bank card details. Ultimately, every step of the process is designed to extract as much information as possible, which may later be stolen, while victims’ bank accounts may be drained of funds.

Altukhova said,: “We have seen scam offers emerge around high-profile device launches for years. Consumer excitement can give cybercriminals an additional advantage and improve their chances of profiting."

"We strongly advise users to be extremely cautious when choosing where to shop and to make purchases only through official and trusted retailers. "

How to stay safe

Kaspersky advised users to: