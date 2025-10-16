Sber joins global tech leaders at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, showcasing breakthrough technologies

The tech leader joins global innovators to demonstrate next-generation AI solutions and announce the upcoming AI Journey conference in Moscow

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



At the exhibition, Sber and its partner companies showcased their key AI solutions and informed visitors about the upcoming AI Journey conference, which will take place from November 19 to 21, 2025 in Moscow.

GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the annual international high-tech event, takes place in Dubai from October 13–17. At the exhibition, visitors explored the capabilities of GigaChat, Sber’s neural network model; GigaStudio, a website and landing page generator; and Smile and Pay technology. Attendees also engaged in real-time interactive image creation with the Kandinsky neural network and experienced creating music tracks using the SymFormer AI service, including vocals in Arabic.

The AIRI Institute presented eight of its advanced solutions, including CADrille, a project for restoring 3D models of industrial parts; image generation tools for the e-commerce industry; Vintix, an action model capable of self-correction during inference; and LLM Microscope, a framework for evaluating the internal properties of language models, among others.

The Speech Technology Center introduced a range of B2B and B2G solutions, including GridID - an analytical platform with AI agents that automatically identify significant events in big data and accelerate decision-making; Smart Tracker FRS - a software suite for video identification systems already proven effective in over 500 projects; as well as an intelligent platform for managing and analysing information within organisations.

Andrey Belevtsev, senior vice president and head of the technology development division at Sberbank, commented: “Undoubtedly, GITEX is a landmark event that brings together leaders from the AI industry around the world. We see immense value in this participation, not only in terms of learning best practices and hearing from leading global speakers firsthand, but also in promoting Russian developments on the international stage, enhancing Russia's authority and positioning in the technological race, as well as popularising the largest international AI conference in Russia, AI Journey.”

“The exhibition of products and solutions we presented aims to help us collectively look into the future of technology and innovation - a future that is rapidly becoming our present thanks to artificial intelligence. As a technology company, Sber contributes to shaping this future by offering cutting-edge solutions based on the latest advancements in machine learning, big data analytics, and process automation,” he added.

AI Journey is an annual international conference that brings together leading professionals in the field of artificial intelligence. The event focuses on modern AI developments, their impact on scientific achievements, economic growth, and public life, as well as promoting innovative technologies among young people. Last year, over 200 speakers from various countries, including Russia, India, and China, presented at AI Journey.