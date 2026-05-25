Samsung's 'Ultra' strategy: The biggest change for Galaxy Z Fold 8?

Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones could arrive with a major branding shake-up. According to new leaks, the company is reportedly preparing to rename the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold lineup ahead of its expected July 2026 launch event.

The biggest change? The device many expected to launch as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may instead debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

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Reports suggest Samsung wants to position the traditional book-style foldable as its true premium flagship, similar to how the company uses the “Ultra” name across its Galaxy S series. The rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to feature more powerful hardware than Samsung’s second foldable model launching alongside it.

Leaks point to a larger 5,000mAh battery, a long-requested upgrade for Fold users, alongside Samsung’s familiar triple-camera setup. Meanwhile, the company’s wider foldable model, reportedly called the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, could ship with slightly toned-down hardware, including a 4,800mAh battery and a dual-camera system without a telephoto lens.

Interestingly, Samsung may reserve the standard “Galaxy Z Fold 8” branding for an experimental foldable design instead. That device is expected to feature a different form factor and slightly less powerful specifications, making the Ultra naming strategy easier to understand.

Another major change could arrive with the selfie camera system. According to reports and leaked renders, both foldables will use a significantly smaller front-facing camera on the external display, potentially reducing visual distractions and improving screen immersion. The same camera technology may later appear in the Galaxy S27 lineup next year.

Samsung’s naming overhaul may not stop with foldables either. Rumours also suggest the company is preparing a Galaxy S27 Pro, which could bring Ultra-level hardware into a smaller phone body, possibly without the built-in S Pen.

If the leaks prove accurate, Samsung appears to be reshaping its flagship strategy as competition in foldables and premium smartphones intensifies, especially with Apple widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026.

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