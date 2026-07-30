Samsung’s next Galaxy Buds may clip around your ears

Samsung appears to be preparing a very different addition to its wireless-earbud line-up. Newly surfaced images offer the clearest look yet at the rumoured Galaxy Buds On, a pair of open-ear earbuds that clip around the outside of the ear instead of sitting inside the canal.

The images, reportedly discovered within a Samsung app, show two curved earbuds with grey or green accents and a charging case resembling the transparent clamshell used by the Galaxy Buds4 Pro. Samsung has not confirmed whether the coloured section is decorative or includes an indicator light.

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Earlier software discoveries referred to the device as the Galaxy Buds Able, while a more recent leak claimed Galaxy Buds On would be the final retail name. The product has also been linked to model number SM-U600, breaking from the SM-R naming traditionally used for Samsung’s earbuds. Neither name has been officially confirmed.

Unlike the canal-fitting Galaxy Buds4 Pro, the new earbuds appear designed to leave the ear canal open. That should allow wearers to listen to music or podcasts while remaining aware of traffic, conversations and other surroundings, potentially making them better suited to running, commuting and long listening sessions.

Reports disagree on how they will produce sound. Some leaks point to bone-conduction technology, while the visible design could indicate conventional speakers positioned near the ear canal. Battery life, water resistance, microphones, Galaxy AI features and pricing remain unknown.

Samsung did not unveil the earbuds alongside its July foldables and watches. IFA Berlin, which runs from September 4 to 8, has emerged as one possible launch window, potentially alongside the rumoured Galaxy S26 FE, but that remains speculation.

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