Samsung's new Fold 8 design leak suggests the device has fixed its biggest user complaint

Samsung's next foldable smartphone may have just made its most revealing appearance yet. With the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event rumoured to take place on July 22, fresh images circulating online appear to show the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 being tested in public.

According to images surfaced online, the leaked device was heavily disguised inside an anti-leak protective case, making it difficult to identify specific design details. However, the overall shape leaves little doubt that this is Samsung's rumoured new wide-format foldable, expected to launch simply as the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

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Unlike Samsung's traditional book-style foldables, which have long featured a tall and narrow outer display, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears to adopt a noticeably wider design. Phone Arena points out that the change aligns with previous leaks from prominent tipster Ice Universe, who recently shared images comparing the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 with the larger Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

According to those reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will retain the familiar tall form factor seen on previous generations. The standard Fold 8, meanwhile, is expected to embrace a more passport-like shape with a wider cover screen and a smaller 7.6-inch inner display.

That design shift could address one of the biggest complaints about Samsung's foldables. While many users appreciate the large screens, some find the narrow outer display restrictive for everyday use and the expansive 8-inch inner screen larger than necessary.

A Korean netizen recently spotted a Samsung employee dining at a restaurant while using what appears to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Wideï¼It has now been renamed the Galaxy Z Fold8.ï¼

The device was covered by Samsung's internal anti-leak protective case, a specialâ¦ pic.twitter.com/jdF9Tt3lcH — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2026

The wider aspect ratio could make the Fold 8 easier to use one-handed while still offering the benefits of a foldable device. For buyers who want something more compact without sacrificing productivity, it may strike a better balance than previous models.

The leak also arrives amid reports that Samsung is rethinking its foldable strategy. With growing competition from rivals, the company is said to be evaluating the future of its Flip lineup, which has historically sold fewer units than the Fold series.

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