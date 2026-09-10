'Reheating our leftovers': Samsung takes swipe at Apple over iPhone Duo reveal

Samsung has been making foldable smartphones since the launch of the original Galaxy Fold in 2019, while the iPhone Duo marks Apple’s entry into the segment

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 10 Sept 2026, 8:52 AM
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Samsung and Apple’s long-running rivalry moved to social media as Samsung Mobile US took several digs at Apple during its “Surprise and Shine” event.

Samsung posted a series of comments on X within minutes of Apple’s announcements, targeting the iPhone 18 Pro and the newly unveiled iPhone Duo. Some of the posts reportedly received more than a million impressions.

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Even before Apple reached the foldable phone segment, Samsung took a swipe at the company with the post, “So far, so same” along with the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch."

As Apple revealed camera and design changes on the iPhone 18 Pro, Samsung followed it up with another post, saying, “It’s feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel…”

The post appeared to take aim at the new phone’s design, which Samsung suggested had not changed much from the iPhone 17 Pro.

Samsung then turned its attention to Apple’s foldable phone. In the moments before Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo, Samsung posted, “Making us wait? Fine. We’ll be over here, folding 3 ways” — referring to its Galaxy Z TriFold, which has a three-panel design.

After Apple finally introduced the iPhone Duo, Samsung said, “Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers," seemingly calling the new iPhone design a copy of Samsung's Fold phones.

Samsung has been making foldable smartphones since the launch of the original Galaxy Fold in 2019, while the iPhone Duo marks Apple’s entry into the foldable phone segment.

The company also brought language-learning app Duolingo into the online exchange, joking about Apple’s name choice. Samsung wrote, “I’m so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity”.

Duolingo responded with a post referencing a viral meme. “When an ugly stranger calls you twin,” the app joked, while also taking a “No Brand” jab at Samsung.

Samsung also reacted to the iPhone Duo’s StandBy mode being used as a bedside clock. “Not the bed side clock. It’s giving groundhog day,” the company posted.

The Samsung Canada account too got in on the teasing, posting a video of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8, captioned "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery."

Samsung has used social media to poke fun at Apple during product launches for years. The company has previously targeted Apple’s camera features, sleep tracking and other iPhone updates.

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