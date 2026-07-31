Samsung says Galaxy Z Fold8 is built on seven generations of foldable learning

For Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold8 series is the result of seven generations of learning what people actually want from a device that has to work as a phone, tablet, productivity tool, entertainment screen and now, an AI companion.

At a media roundtable in London, Sunghoon Moon, EVP and Senior Executive in charge of Hardware at Mobile R&D, Samsung, said the company’s latest foldables were shaped by years of customer feedback, reliability data and engineering lessons.

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“We made our decision by closely monitoring our consumer and changing usage patterns over the past seven generations,” Moon said.

That customer-led approach sits at the heart of the new Galaxy Z series. Samsung says users have been asking for bigger and more immersive displays, thinner and lighter bodies, stronger durability and flagship-level performance. The difficult part, of course, is delivering all of that at the same time.

The answer, according to Samsung, was to rethink the foldable from the inside out.

One of the biggest hardware changes is Flex Titanium, a new display support technology designed to make the foldable screen thinner, stronger and more immersive. Moon said titanium became central to the latest generation because Samsung believed it could solve some of the long-running challenges around foldable displays.

“Across seven generations of foldable development, we have handled countless materials. With this generation, we believed titanium had the qualities to take foldable technology to the next level,” he said.

But titanium is not an obvious material for a device that has to bend every day. Moon admitted that turning it into a foldable-friendly structure was one of the toughest challenges for Samsung’s engineers.

“Making titanium work in a foldable format was extremely challenging because it had to be flexible and durable without compromising other qualities. But we believed it could take our devices to the next level, and we ultimately broke through those roadblocks,” he said.

Flex Titanium uses two titanium-based elements: a refined titanium plate beneath the display and an ultra-thin titanium-alloy film. The film is processed to a thickness measured in tens of micrometers, roughly one-third the thickness of a human hair. Samsung says this helps strengthen the display structure, reduce crease visibility and improve viewing immersion.

The engineering also has a knock-on effect elsewhere. By reducing the display module thickness by 10 per cent, Samsung created more internal space for other components, including the battery, thermal system and camera.

That matters because foldables are becoming more demanding devices. In markets such as the UAE, where users often rely on one premium phone for work, travel, content creation, entertainment and AI tools, battery life and thermal reliability are not optional extras.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra accommodates a 5,000mAh battery within a slimmer body, with 45W fast charging and up to 67 per cent charge in 30 minutes. Moon stressed that the improvement is not just about switching to a new battery material.

“This innovation is not just about changing the anode material. It involves end-to-end improvement across the entire cell system and architecture,” he said.

Samsung also says the latest Galaxy Z series undergoes more than a hundred reliability validation items, covering drops, repeated folding, pressure, moisture, debris and other everyday scenarios.

That is important because foldables are no longer experimental devices for early adopters. They are being positioned as everyday flagships, especially as AI becomes more deeply integrated into mobile experiences.

“We believe this achievement will take foldable technology to a whole new level,” Moon said.