Samsung reveals its 'secret power' ahead of Unpacked event

Samsung is heading into its next Galaxy Unpacked event with a message that is bigger than one new phone: foldables are no longer an experiment.

The company will host Galaxy Unpacked in London on July 22, where it is expected to reveal its next generation of Galaxy Z foldables. While leaks have focused on slimmer designs, upgraded hinges and possible new form factors, Samsung’s real advantage may be simpler: it has been doing this longer than almost anyone else.

Samsung introduced the original Galaxy Fold in 2019, turning the idea of a phone that opened into a tablet-sized screen into a real consumer product. It was not perfect, and early durability concerns showed just how difficult the category would be.

In 2020, the Galaxy Z Flip pushed the concept in a different direction, bringing back the compact flip-phone shape with a foldable glass display. A year later, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 added IPX8 water resistance, helping address one of the biggest doubts around foldables: whether they could survive everyday life.

The improvements continued with thinner bodies, stronger materials and the Flex Hinge, which helped newer models close flatter and feel more polished in the hand.

That is what Samsung is now calling its “secret power” in foldables. Not one headline feature, but years of iteration.

The timing matters because foldables are becoming more competitive. Motorola, Google, Honor and others are pushing new designs, while Apple is widely expected to enter the foldable race this year.

The next Unpacked event will show whether Samsung can stay ahead of the competition. New Galaxy foldables are expected to be thinner, smarter and more closely tied to Galaxy AI. But the bigger test is whether Samsung can make foldables feel less like premium experiments and more like obvious everyday devices.

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