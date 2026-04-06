Samsung Messages app to shut down in July 2026: What Galaxy users need to know

Samsung is officially pulling the plug on one of its longest-running apps. The Samsung Messages will be discontinued in July 2026, marking the end of an era for Galaxy smartphone users.

The announcement, shared as an end-of-service notice on Samsung’s website, gives users roughly 12 weeks to prepare before the app is phased out completely.

According to Samsung, the Messages app will be discontinued in July 2026. However, the exact shutdown date may vary by region.

Users are advised to open the app on their device to check the precise timeline applicable to them.

What should you use instead?

Samsung is recommending users switch to Google Messages, which has become the default messaging platform across many Android devices.

Google Messages supports modern features like:

RCS (Rich Communication Services)

Read receipts and typing indicators

Better cross-device syncing

In many newer Galaxy devices, Google Messages is already pre-installed.

What happens to existing messages?

Your existing messages won’t disappear.

In most cases, SMS messages are stored on your device. Google Messages will automatically access them once set as default, and you won’t lose your chat history.

However, it’s still a good idea to back up important conversations before switching.

Interestingly, Samsung Messages won’t disappear entirely for everyone.

Devices running Android 11 or older — such as older flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 — will continue to support the app even after July 2026.

This means users on older hardware may not be affected immediately.