Samsung may launch second wide-fold model in 2027: Reports

Samsung has reportedly planned to release another wide-fold model in 2027, after the success of its Galaxy Z Fold 8 model this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was officially launched in early August 2026, and has a wider cover screen for more immersive viewing, reading and gaming on the 4:3 book-style foldable display. At just 201g, it is Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold, with a slimmer display structure with lasting durability.

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The South Korean outlet ETNews reported that Samsung Electronics plans to release an additional "Wide Fold" model next year. The Wide Fold means the width is longer than the height when unfolded .

In addition to the three models launched this year, the company is reportedly planning to launch two wide-format devices in 2027, including a tri-fold phone and a wide fold one.

ETNews cited industry sources as saying that Samsung started development projects for two wide foldable phones, and shared this content with suppliers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was built on an "emotive slim" design concept, according to Hubert Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of the Design Team, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

The approach focuses not only on reducing thickness, but making it easier to open by creating a more curved outer silhouette, he said. The phone was built across seven generations of foldable innovation, and the Galaxy Z series was expanded to serve the diverse needs of the consumers, Lee added.

He also said the Galaxy Z Fold 8 was inspired by the passport — since it easy to carry, hold in one hand, and read at a glance. Will a Galaxy Z Fold 9 make an appearance in 2027? It remains to be seen as Samsung has yet to make an official announcement, but tech enthusiasts remain hopeful.