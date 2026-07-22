Look: Samsung unveils intelligent eyewear with Gemini AI, nine-hour battery

Samsung used its Galaxy Unpacked event in London to offer a closer look at its first intelligent eyewear, bringing Galaxy AI into a pair of glasses designed to resemble something people might actually wear every day.

Developed alongside Google, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, the glasses combine a built-in camera, speakers and microphones with Google’s Gemini assistant. They run on the Android XR platform and are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip, which is designed for compact AI wearables.

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The idea is to integrate AI seamlessly in our lives. The eyewear can summarise long messages, read information aloud, translate conversations and signs, provide walking directions and answer questions about whatever the wearer is looking at.

Users can also capture photos and videos from their point of view, share what they see during a call or record a whiteboard and have key information organised inside Samsung Notes. Google says the glasses will connect to both Android phones and iPhones.

Samsung claims up to nine hours of use from one charge. The accompanying case can provide as many as seven additional full charges, although actual endurance will depend on the features being used.

Two new frames were shown in London. Gentle Monster’s version has a slim black frame with a straight upper rim, while Warby Parker’s brown design uses a slightly raised brow line. They join designs first previewed at Google I/O earlier this year.

Here's a look at the models from Unpacked London:

Previously, Google had clarified that the first models arriving this autumn will be audio-based glasses, rather than eyewear with information displayed directly in front of the wearer. Display-equipped versions are planned separately.

A recording light will indicate when the camera is active, while Samsung has reportedly designed the glasses to prevent recording when that indicator is covered.

Samsung has not yet announced the price, exact release date or UAE availability.

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