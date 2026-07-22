Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra launched: UAE price, 200MP camera, and key features

[Editor's Note: Khaleej Times is at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event in London. Follow live updates here.]

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, its most powerful foldable phone yet, at the company’s Unpacked event in London.

Sitting at the top of Samsung’s new three-device foldable lineup, the Fold8 Ultra is aimed at people who want a phone, tablet-style workspace and content-creation device rolled into one.

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In the UAE, prices start at Dh7,999 for the 256GB model. The 512GB version costs Dh8,799, while the top-end model with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is priced at Dh10,399.

DISPLAY & DESIGN

The Fold8 Ultra opens to reveal an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. On the outside is a 6.5-inch display that can be used like a usual smartphone screen.

Despite its larger workspace, the phone weighs 215g and measures 4.1mm when opened. Samsung has also introduced a new Flex Titanium display structure, designed to support a slimmer build, improve durability and make the central crease less noticeable over time.

CAMERAS

The biggest camera upgrade is a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor, which joins a 200MP main camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The main camera can now capture HDR images at its full 200MP resolution, while improved Nightography is designed to produce brighter photos and videos in low light.

Professionals and creators will love this: Users can now record in 8K using Samsung’s new APV codec, while Cine LUT brings more control over the colour and overall look of footage.

UNDER THE HOOD

Power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. Samsung has increased the battery to 5,000mAh and added 45W wired charging, which can deliver around 67 per cent charge in 30 minutes under Samsung’s test conditions.

The Fold8 Ultra runs Android 17 with One UI 9 and includes newer Galaxy AI tools such as Now Brief, Now Nudge and Gemini Notebook. It is available in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow, with Green Shadow offered through Samsung’s online store.

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