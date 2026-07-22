Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8: UAE prices and pre-order details

[Editor's Note: Khaleej Times is at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event in London. Follow live updates here.]

Samsung has opened UAE pre-orders for its new generation of foldable phones following their launch at Galaxy Unpacked in London.

The new lineup includes three models for the first time: the premium Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, the lighter Galaxy Z Fold8 and the pocket-sized Galaxy Z Flip8.

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Pre-orders begin at 5pm UAE time on July 22, immediately after the Unpacked keynote. Samsung says unlocked models can be ordered through its UAE website, while customers buying through a telecom operator should follow the relevant carrier’s pre-order process.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra UAE prices

256GB: Dh7,999

512GB: Dh8,799

1TB: Dh10,399

The Fold8 Ultra is offered in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow. Green Shadow is exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 UAE prices

256GB: Dh7,199

512GB: Dh7,999

1TB: Dh9,599

Colours include Graphite, Cream and Lavender, with Pistachio available exclusively online.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 UAE prices

256GB: Dh4,699

512GB: Dh5,499

The Flip8 comes in Graphite, Cream and Pink, while Mint is the exclusive Samsung website option.

Customers purchasing one of the new foldables will receive a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, subject to eligibility and regional terms. The offer includes 5TB of cloud storage and access to Google’s more advanced AI models.

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