Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 launched: UAE price, specs, and new design explained

[Editor's Note: Khaleej Times is at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event in London. Follow live updates here.]

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Fold8, a lighter and differently shaped foldable designed around creating, reading, gaming, and everyday browsing. The larger variant is now branded as 'Ultra'.

Fold8 was unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked in London alongside the more expensive Fold8 Ultra and the compact Galaxy Z Flip8.

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DESIGN & DISPLAY

Rather than simply producing a smaller Fold8 Ultra, Samsung has given the Fold8 its own identity. The phone has a 5.5-inch cover display with a taller 10:16 shape, intended to feel comfortable for messages, social media and short videos.

Opening the phone reveals a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with an approximately 4:3 aspect ratio. Samsung says this shape is better suited to films and games when held one way, and articles or e-books when the phone is rotated.

At 201g, the Fold8 is Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold so far. It measures 9.7mm when folded and 4.5mm when opened. Like the Ultra, it uses Samsung’s Flex Titanium display structure, which is designed to support a slimmer phone while improving durability and reducing the visibility of the crease.

CAMERAS

The camera arrangement is simpler than the Ultra’s. The Fold8 has two 50MP rear cameras: one wide and one ultra-wide. There is also a 10MP camera on each display.

A feature called Dual Recording can film both the person behind the camera and the scene in front of them. The new highlight feature is My FanCam, which tracks a chosen subject and automatically reframes footage for different social-media formats.

UNDER THE HOOD

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and carries a 4,800mAh battery. It supports 45W wired and 20W wireless charging.

Samsung is offering the Fold8 in Graphite, Cream and Lavender. Pistachio will be sold as an online-exclusive colour.

The Fold8 runs Android 17 with One UI 9 and includes Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI features, including personalised daily briefings and cross-app assistance through Gemini Intelligence.

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