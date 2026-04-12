Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch date revealed in new report

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22 in London, according to the Korea Economic Times. The announcement could bring the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 and other popular devices to the UAE market shortly thereafter.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked July 2026?

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's flagship product launch event series, typically held twice annually. Following February's early-year event, the summer Unpacked traditionally focuses on foldable devices and wearables.

The Korea Economic Times report suggests Samsung will introduce several key products:

Galaxy Z Fold 8: The successor to last year's acclaimed Galaxy Z Fold 7, expected to feature enhanced performance and refined design.

Galaxy Wide Fold: A persistently rumoured larger foldable device that could compete with the unannounced iPhone Fold, targeting users seeking maximum screen real estate.

Galaxy Z Flip 8: While not explicitly mentioned in the report, Samsung's clamshell foldable typically launches alongside the Z Fold series, making its absence unlikely.

Galaxy Watch Models: Samsung historically unveils new smartwatches during summer Unpacked events.

S Pen support coming to foldables

An intriguing detail from the report indicates S Pen support will feature on at least one new device, though specifics remain unclear. The Wide Fold seems the most logical candidate given its theoretically larger internal display, offering enhanced productivity capabilities for UAE business users and creative professionals.

UAE availability?

While Samsung hasn't confirmed the July 22 London event, the company typically makes new devices available in the UAE within weeks of global announcements. Previous Unpacked launches saw Galaxy foldables reaching the country stores approximately 2-3 weeks post-reveal.

Samsung's Z Fold and Z Flip lines have established themselves as premium, reliable devices in their respective categories. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 received particular praise for durability improvements and software optimisation, and is likely the best foldable in the market.

UAE consumers interested in Samsung foldable phones should expect pre-order information to emerge immediately following the Galaxy Unpacked announcement, with retail availability likely by mid-August 2026.