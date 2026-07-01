Look: Samsung drops cryptic Galaxy Z Fold 8 teasers ahead of launch

New Samsung Instagram teasers are fuelling speculation about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a possible wider foldable design

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 1 Jul 2026, 5:58 PM
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Samsung has officially started building anticipation for its next generation of foldable smartphones, releasing a series of cryptic teaser videos that appear to hint at a redesigned Galaxy Z Fold 8 ahead of its expected unveiling later this month.

The teasers, shared across Samsung's official Instagram channels, don't explicitly mention any products. Instead, they feature abstract visuals that many industry watchers believe point towards a wider, shorter foldable design.

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One video shows the top section of a rectangular photograph being trimmed away. Another features a pizza sliced into a wider rectangular piece alongside the phrase "A whole new slice." A third shows the top row of a puzzle being removed before the words "Feels just right" appear on screen.

The biggest clue comes in a separate teaser where a squeegee spreads colourful paint across a canvas to reveal a large number 8, seemingly confirming that Samsung's eighth-generation foldables are just around the corner.

The timing aligns with reports from multiple industry sources, including Bloomberg and Korean media, that Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Watch 9 lineup.

Recent leaks suggest Samsung is preparing two book-style foldables this year. One is expected to retain the familiar Fold design, while another could feature a noticeably wider inner display and shorter cover screen — a form factor many believe will better suit multitasking, video playback and productivity.

The new foldables will enter an increasingly competitive market. Motorola has already refreshed its Razr lineup, Google is expected to launch its next Pixel Fold, and Apple is widely tipped to unveil its first foldable iPhone in 2026.

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