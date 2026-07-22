Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 launched: UAE price, larger battery and other features

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip8, the latest edition of its compact foldable phone, with a larger battery, slimmer body and more features available directly from the cover screen.

Unveiled during Samsung Unpacked in London, the Flip8 will cost Dh4,699 in the UAE with 256GB of storage. A 512GB version is priced at Dh5,499.

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The phone weighs 180g and measures 6.1mm when opened, making it Samsung’s slimmest and lightest Flip model so far. When closed, it measures 13.1mm thick.

DESIGN & DISPLAY

On the inside is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The outer FlexWindow measures 4.1 inches and can also operate at up to 120Hz.

This year, Samsung has focused on completing tasks without opening the phone. The FlexWindow can display apps, personalised information and AI-powered actions. Now Brief provides updates based on a user’s routine, while Gemini Intelligence can be activated through the side button or voice commands for supported tasks.

CAMERAS

The Flip8 has a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 10MP selfie camera sits above the main display, although the foldable design allows users to take higher-quality selfies using the rear cameras and cover-screen preview.

Flex Mode allows the phone to sit partially folded for hands-free photos and videos. Samsung has also added a Camcorder Grip interface with a Zoom Rocker, along with a Horizontal Lock option for keeping moving footage level.

FlipShot offers more ways to customise mirror selfies, while Mirror View turns the FlexWindow into a quick digital mirror before a photograph is taken.

UNDER THE HOOD

Unlike Samsung’s new Fold models, which use Snapdragon processors, the Flip8 is powered by the Exynos 2600. Both storage variants include 12GB of RAM.

Battery capacity has increased to 4,300mAh. Charging reaches 25W through a cable and 15W wirelessly, with Wireless PowerShare available for compatible accessories.

The Flip8 runs Android 17 with One UI 9. Colour options include Graphite, Cream and Pink, while Mint will be sold exclusively through Samsung’s online store.

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