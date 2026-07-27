Samsung Galaxy Watch9 vs Watch Ultra2: UAE price, features and availability explained

Samsung introduced two new smartwatches at Galaxy Unpacked in London, but they are aimed at very different wrists.

The Galaxy Watch9 is the lighter, everyday option, designed to track sleep, exercise, recovery and heart health. The Galaxy Watch Ultra2, meanwhile, is Samsung’s rugged model for trail runners, divers and people who need considerably longer battery life.

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Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Watch9 retains Samsung’s round display and aluminium body. Its screen reaches 3,000 nits of brightness, while battery capacity has increased to 390mAh on the smaller model and 445mAh on the 44mm version. Both use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Samsung’s new health tools include Vitals, which looks for significant changes from a user’s normal overnight readings, and Heart Health Score, which turns cardiovascular information into an easier daily rating. Daily Cardio Load helps balance exercise and recovery, while Fitness Index assesses overall fitness. The watches can also warn users about potentially unsafe noise levels. Feature availability may vary by market, and Samsung stresses that its health tools are not replacements for medical advice.

The 47mm Watch Ultra2 steps things up with a titanium body, an 800mAh battery and a display capable of reaching 5,000 nits. Despite the larger battery, Samsung says it is 12 per cent thinner than the previous Ultra. New tools include Trail Run tracking, hydration recommendations based on estimated sweat loss and automatic diving data covering depth, time and water temperature. It carries 10ATM, IP69K and EN13319 ratings.

In the UAE, the official Watch9 prices are Dh1,449 for 40mm and Dh1,564 for 44mm. LTE versions cost Dh1,649 and Dh1,759, respectively, while the Watch Ultra2 is priced at Dh2,669. Pre-orders are open, with general availability beginning on August 7.

The Watch9 comes in Cream, Graphite or Silver depending on size, while the Ultra2 is offered in Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray.

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