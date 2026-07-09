Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: UAE time, how to watch, and what to expect

Samsung’s next big launch event is official.

The Korean tech giant will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where it is expected to reveal its latest foldable phones, wearable devices and new Galaxy AI features.

For viewers in the UAE, the livestream begins at 5pm UAE time. Samsung says the event will be available to watch on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and the company’s official YouTube channel.

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Khaleej Times will share all the live updates on everything Samsung announces.

The official teaser carries the line “A New Shape Unfolds,” which makes it fairly clear that foldables will once again be the centre of attention. Samsung has not confirmed the device names yet, but several reports suggest the company could announce three foldable phones this year: the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The most interesting rumour is the possibility of a new wider Fold model. Reports suggest Samsung may introduce a foldable with a shorter and broader outer display, making it feel more like a regular phone when closed and more useful for multitasking when opened. That would also place Samsung in a stronger position before Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone enters the market.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be a more straightforward upgrade, likely bringing a newer processor, improved durability and refinements to the inner screen crease. The Fold model could also get camera and performance upgrades, though Samsung is keeping official specifications under wraps until launch day.

Wearables are also expected to feature. Samsung usually uses its summer Unpacked event to refresh the Galaxy Watch lineup, and reports point to a Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Health tracking, battery life and AI-powered wellness features are likely to be key talking points.

Then there is Galaxy AI. Ahead of Unpacked, Samsung’s TM Roh said AI should not simply “outthink” users, but understand them better. That gives a strong clue about the direction Samsung is taking: AI that works across phones, watches, tablets and connected devices, rather than living inside one app.

There is also speculation around Samsung’s smart glasses or Android XR plans, although this remains less certain than the foldables.

For UAE consumers, the July 22 event should offer a clear look at Samsung’s next premium devices before regional pricing and pre-order details are announced.

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