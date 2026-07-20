Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: New foldables, watches and AI expected

Samsung is bringing Galaxy Unpacked back to London on July 22, setting the stage for one of its biggest product launches of the year.

For UAE viewers, the event will stream live at 5pm UAE time on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s official YouTube channel. Khaleej Times will also be at the venue in London to cover the announcements live, bringing readers first-hand updates, reactions and hands-on impressions as Samsung reveals its next Galaxy devices.

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The official teaser says “A New Shape Unfolds,” so it is safe to expect foldables to dominate the show. Samsung has not confirmed the names yet, but reports suggest the company could introduce three foldable phones this year: the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The most interesting rumour is a new wider Fold model. Unlike the tall and narrow Fold design Samsung users know, this version is expected to have a shorter, broader outer display and a wider inner screen. That could make it feel more natural as a regular phone when closed and more useful for multitasking when opened.

Samsung is also expected to refresh its familiar Flip and Fold models with faster processors, improved durability and a less visible crease. The Fold successor could also get stronger camera hardware, while the Flip is likely to focus on design refinements and Galaxy AI features.

Wearables should also be part of the event. Reports point to the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, with health tracking, battery life and AI-powered wellness tools expected to be key talking points.

There is also speculation around Samsung’s long-rumoured smart glasses or XR plans. If they appear, they may focus less on full augmented reality and more on cameras, voice control and Google Gemini-powered AI assistance.

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