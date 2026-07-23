Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Everything announced, from Fold8 Ultra to AI glasses

Samsung arrived at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 in London with more than a routine smartphone refresh.

The company unveiled three foldable phones, two Galaxy Watches and its clearest look yet at intelligent eyewear developed with Google. The common theme running through the event was Samsung’s attempt to move Galaxy AI beyond individual apps and into devices that understand what users are doing throughout the day.

Here is everything Samsung announced:

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra leads a three-phone foldable lineup

The headline device was the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, the first foldable to carry Samsung’s Ultra branding.

It opens to reveal an 8-inch display and measures 4.1mm when unfolded, while weighing 215g. The camera system is led by a 200MP sensor, joined by a new 50MP ultra-wide camera and a telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom.

Samsung has also increased the battery to 5,000mAh and introduced 45W wired charging. Power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor.

The regular Galaxy Z Fold8 is not simply a cheaper Ultra. It introduces a shorter and wider design built around a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch main display. Its unfolded 4:3 shape is intended for gaming and films, while rotating it creates a more natural layout for reading.

At 201g, it is Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet. It has two 50MP rear cameras, a 4,800mAh battery and the same Snapdragon processor as the Ultra.

Completing the trio is the Galaxy Z Flip8. Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable weighs 180g and is 6.1mm thick when opened. It combines a 6.9-inch main display with a 4.1-inch FlexWindow, where users can access apps, personalised updates and Galaxy AI features without unfolding the phone.

The Flip8 also carries a 50MP main camera, a larger 4,300mAh battery and new video tools including Super Steady with Horizontal Lock.

Galaxy AI becomes more proactive

All three phones run Android 17 with One UI 9 and introduce more proactive AI tools.

Now Brief offers personalised updates based on a user’s routine, while Now Nudge can recognise plans being discussed and suggest actions such as adding an event to the calendar or saving a location.

Gemini Intelligence can perform tasks across more than 40 supported apps and services. Gemini Notebook, meanwhile, can organise notes, documents, recordings and images before turning them into reports, summaries, presentations or audio overviews.

Samsung has also updated Smart Switch to make moving from an iPhone easier. Quick Share can now exchange files with supported Apple devices through AirDrop compatibility.

Galaxy Watch9 and Watch Ultra2 focus on proactive health

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2, both powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite platform.

The 47mm Watch Ultra2 has an 800mAh battery, up to 5,000 nits of display brightness and a body that is 12 per cent thinner than its predecessor. Its tougher credentials include 10ATM water resistance, an IP69K rating and EN13319 certification for diving equipment.

New features include Trail Run tracking, real-time hydration guidance and support for monitoring depth, dive time and water temperature.

The Galaxy Watch9 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with displays reaching 3,000 nits. It is designed as the more accessible everyday option for tracking activity, sleep and recovery.

Shared health features include Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index, hearing protection and sleep-apnoea monitoring in supported markets. Samsung says these features provide wellness guidance and are not substitutes for professional medical diagnosis.

Samsung previews its Gemini-powered intelligent eyewear

One of the event’s most interesting announcements was Samsung’s intelligent eyewear, developed with Google and eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform and built on Android XR, the glasses use a camera and Gemini to understand what the wearer is seeing. They can summarise messages, read information aloud, provide directions, translate conversations and capture notes from meetings or whiteboards.

Samsung claims up to nine hours of use per charge, with the case providing up to seven additional full charges. Gentle Monster showed a slim black frame, while Warby Parker presented a brown design intended for everyday wear. Pricing and an exact release date have not yet been confirmed.

Samsung Fold8 UAE prices and availability

In the UAE, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at Dh7,999, the Fold8 at Dh7,199 and the Flip8 at Dh4,699. Pre-orders are open, with Samsung’s UAE store stating that deliveries will begin from August 4. General availability across selected markets begins on August 7.

Buyers of the new foldables also receive a six-month Google AI Pro trial with 5TB of cloud storage, subject to the applicable terms.

Want to know more about your favourite tech products, brands, and video games? Check out the links below or click here to see Khaleej Times' coverage on technology.