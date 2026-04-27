Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra beats iPhone 17 Pro Max in Consumer Reports rankings

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra has achieved first place in Consumer Reports' smartphone rankings for the third consecutive year, outscoring Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max by two points, according to the latest evaluation published earlier this month.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra received a total score of 88 out of 100 from Consumer Reports, the independent US-based product testing and consumer advocacy organisation. This marks Samsung's third consecutive year claiming the top spot, following victories with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in 2025 and Galaxy S24 Ultra in 2024.

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The iPhone 17 Pro Max scored 86, placing it two points behind Samsung's flagship despite Apple's strong performance in several categories.

Galaxy S26 Series performance

Beyond the Ultra model, Samsung's entire Galaxy S26 series performed well in the rankings:

Galaxy S26 Ultra : 1st place (score: 88)

Galaxy S26+ : 7th place (score: 85)

Galaxy S26: 11th place (score: 84)

Battery performance drives victory

The most significant improvement for the Galaxy S26 Ultra came in the Battery/Charging category, which upgraded from "Very Good" to "Excellent" compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung introduced Super-Fast Charging 3.0, increasing charging speed from 45W to 60W. In the S26 Ultra, battery runtime improved by 3.5 hours compared to the previous generation. Consumer Reports conducted battery testing using default YouTube settings in dark mode to evaluate real-world performance.

Samsung's several other innovative features, including Privacy Display and advancements in AI, also helped the Korean tech giant with the rankings.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's first-place finish extends Samsung's dominance in Consumer Reports' smartphone rankings to three years, making it one of, if not the best, premium smartphone you can own this year.

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