Samsung Galaxy S26 Series price in UAE: Full breakdown of S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra
The Galaxy S26 series introduces Samsung’s most advanced Galaxy AI features yet, along with upgraded performance, enhanced camera systems and strengthened security
- PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 10:17 PM
Samsung has officially opened pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy S26 line-up in the UAE, with pricing now confirmed for all three models — Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra.
Pre-orders begin on February 25, giving UAE customers early access to Samsung’s latest AI-powered flagship smartphones.